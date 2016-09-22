‘Customers’ rob Ogle feed shop over $2M, valuables

Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

The Sooklall Feedshop at 21 Temple Street Ogle was robbed on Tuesday of over $2M in valuables.
According to Neville Sooklall, the incident occurred around 9:00hrs, when two men on a black and white motorcycle came to the Sooklall residence to purchase feed.

Neville Sooklall (inset) in front of his home which was robbed.

One of the men entered the yard and the other was said to have stayed on the motorcycle. Neville said that the man approached his daughter-in-law Sandroutie Sooklall to conduct the transaction. He said that after the man paid for the feed and received the bag, he threw it on the ground and demanded a refund.
It was at this time that he pulled out a gun and began signalling the other man, his daughter-in-law along with a neighbour, a newspaper vendor and a customer were made to stand in the patio of the house. According to Neville, they were then forced to lie on the floor.
The accomplice who was waiting outside then entered the compound and took the shop attendant into the house while the gun slinging robber guarded the others.
Neville said, “Dem bring abi inside here right, and we sit down hay and de other one wah bin pon de bike after dis bai seh that don’t talk! Don’t seh nuttin! That bai come in and carry she (his daughter-in-law) inside de house”
According to Neville Sooklall, the man ransacked the house and emerged with a bag containing computers and handed the items to his accomplice.
“When he come out, he tell she (his daughter-in-law) fa sit down outside with us and he linger, linger.”
Neville said that the men then proceeded to relieve his daughter-in-law of her earrings. He said too that he was robbed of $15,000. Before making their escape, the men locked the victims in the house.
“Them push us inside de house and dem shut it, and then we hear this bike roll up, and when it roll up we seh dem gone.”
According to Neville Sooklall’s son, the men took two laptops, jewellery, one I-phone and a portable DVD player. He said that the family is still checking to see what other items were taken. However he estimated losses to be about $2M.
One resident on the scene said that she recognized the men since they have been frequenting the area supposedly scouting for a vulnerable target.

