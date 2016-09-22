Customers allege fraud at local auto sales dealership

A Providence, East Bank Demerara household is now contemplating their next move after they were allegedly scammed of $500,000 by a local auto sales dealership.

According to a document seen by this newspaper, Arjun Persaud and his wife reportedly purchased a Toyota Premio from Selena Auto Sales, located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara in January. The couple paid $500,000 to the dealership for the car.

According to documents seen, Arjune Persaud made a formal complaint on February 16, 2016, to the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC). Persaud asserted that he entered into a hire purchase agreement with the supplier on January 13, 2016, for the purchase of a motor vehicle.

Apart from the down payment, $70,000 for legal fees and $67,500 as insurance payments was made.

“After we purchased the car from the dealership we did the inspection and pick it up. However, about five days later, we called the dealership and asked them to keep the car because our yard was not fenced, and we wanted to secure it before going out of town.”

The man recalled that after returning from the trip to Essequibo he contacted the dealership to pick up the car. This was in January. To date, he has never received any favourable response.

Ever since, the couple claimed that every effort to reclaim the motorcar or their monies have proven futile.

“Every time we contact them is always today, tomorrow and the next day. Up to now, we ain’t get back the car. After the incident happen, I even went into them and the mother of the guy that sell we the car asked for the receipt and she just collect it and tear it up and give we another paper,” The man added that it appears that the document has no real value.

“We just trying our utmost to get justice in the situation. Is long now we trying. We had made complaints to several agencies the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission and even the police,” Persaud stressed.

The man said that his frustration reached its peak last Friday when the police finally apprehended the suspect but released him on bail, moments later.

We spent the entire day at the station behind this matter and when the police arrest the man, they decide to put him on bail. I can’t understand that, because if I was accused of (defrauding) someone of a car, I am certain that I would be in the lock ups right now.”

Persaud believes that although he had not paid the entire price for the car, the dealership breached the agreement. We had an agreement that I would pay a down payment and pay a monthly installment, but they take back the car for no reason and didn’t even give me back my money.”

“Is either the car or we money.” The man has turned to the media to highlight calling on the relevant bodies to ensure that justice is served.

“The complainant claims that the vehicle was left in the care of the supplier because he travelled out of town and had no security for the vehicle. When the complainant returned and tried to contact the respondent, he was told that the office was closed and that he should return the following day. Several attempts to contact the respondent were made by the complainant but all proved futile.”

Similarly calls made to the establishment by this newspaper also proved futile.

Meanwhile, Kevin Henry, another customer of the auto sales dealership raised similar allegations. Henry told Kaieteur News that he had originally purchased a Toyota Premio from Selena Auto sales dealership but a few months after paying for the motorcar, he decided to swap it for a pit-bull minibus.

“I had already paid them $630,000 when I took back the car and the guy (name given) promised that I would get the bus and pay the difference on the installment. This was in April. Up until now we ain’t hear nothing from the people.”

Henry has also lodged a complaint against the dealership with the police.