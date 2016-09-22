Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Chile pledges greater partnership with Guyana

Sep 22, 2016

…on 206th Independence anniversary

The Chilean government has pledged to foster a closer relationship with Guyana on several fronts. This commitment was given by Chilean Ambassador to Guyana Claudio Rojas Rachel, on Monday evening. The occasion was the observance of Chile’s 206th Independence anniversary at the Pegasus Hotel Savannah Suite.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Chilean Ambassador Claudio Rojas Rachel toasting to continued cooperation.

He said that the two countries have commonalities in a strong democratic institution and a commitment to develop our countries in a peaceful and stable environment. Ambassador Rojas said that both countries value economic growth, democracy and international law.
He also acknowledged that both countries have developed social policies which are people centered. Since the opening of the Chilean embassy in Guyana, Rojas said that there has been much progress in the relationship between the two South American states.
The Chilean Ambassador said that he is looking forward to fostering greater ties with Guyana to build on the already friendly relationship which would have been developed.
“We perceive there are areas which we can work on such as good governance, development of institutional frameworks and other sectors.”
He added that work needs to be done on peaceful settlement of disputes through international legal institutions by negotiations and other democratic efforts.
He shared that an invitation was extended to President David Granger to visit Chile, and that arrangements are currently being made for that.
Responding to Ambassador Rojas’s was Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. According to the Prime Minister, the government is looking forward to working closely with Chile to pursue bilateral corporation projects in areas such as health, science and technology, culture and security.
“Guyana remains committed to completing two important bilateral agreements during the President’s visit to Chile. The air services agreement which will greatly enhance trade and the movement of people between our countries, and the visa abolition agreement which will allow our respective citizens to travel between Guyana and Chile with greater ease.”
According to Nagamootoo these two agreements are important precursors for future areas of corporation which will be explored by Guyana and Chile at the economic, political and social levels.
He urged that both countries work together despite any differences to achieve the common good for all.

