Bandits robs Cumberland taxi driver after invading home

The police are on the hunt for five armed bandits who in the wee hours of Wednesday evening, broke and entered the dwelling house of a Cumberland, East Canje couple and robbed them before making good their escape.

According to information, the couple-—27-year-old Navindra Singh, his wife 23-year-old Melissa Gobin, and their three-year-old son were awakened about 02:00hrs by strange noises outside of the bedroom door.
According to Singh, someone placed a gun above the door, demanding that he open it.
“When de one with the gun say open the door, me start holler cause is just we alone on de house and dem kick down de door and come in and push de gun at me side and seh ‘don’t holler’ we want de money and gold.”
Singh said that the bandits knew him well as they addressed him by his middle name.
“Dem know me cause dem saying dey want money and gold and telling me, ‘Suresh just co-operate.’”
Singh told this newspaper that he told the bandits, “Take what yall want but don’t hurt we.” He said that he led them to the money located in the wardrobe.
The traumatized couple related that the bandits escaped with two gold chains, Singh’s wedding ring, jewellery belonging to the three-year-old, $40,000 in cash, two Samsung Galaxy cell phones, a tablet and one Laptop computer. The items were estimated to be a total of $600,000.
The bandits gained entry into the home by removing the louvre panes from the bathroom window.
Investigations are ongoing.

