Bandits attack Church Street hotel

Sep 22, 2016

The owner of Sleepin Hotel plans to step up security measures, as the hotel was robbed at gun point on Tuesday evening.
Yesterday Kaieteur News was informed by the hotel owner, that several persons came banditsforward with information regarding the identity of the two bandits. This information was forwarded to the Guyana Police Force who are currently investigating the matter.
Early Tuesday evening ranks of the Guyana Police Force were summoned to the hotel. Two men, who pulled up outside the hotel located on Church Street, Alberttown, robbed staffers of the hotel at about 19:20 hours.
One of men entered the premises ostensibly enquiring about a room for a relative, who was coming to Guyana for five days. The receptionist made the young man who was said to be in his 20s, aware of the rates at the hotel.
The individual then took out a phone and began to send a text. At this point, hotel staffers were of the view that he was relating the information (prices) to the said relative. Moments later another man emerged from the car, entered the lobby of the hotel brandishing a gun. He was said to be in his 30s.
The doorman who was reportedly paying attention to the first man, who entered the lobby area, was surprised by the gun toting bandit who ordered him to give up all he had.
“He then said to me ‘Furthermore, go in there and tek out everything before I shoot you,’” the doorman recounted.
It was at this point, that the first individual who entered the lobby moved behind the counter and ordered the receptionist to empty the cash drawers before both men escaped in a waiting car.
The owner, Clifton Bacchus said that he had left the hotel only five minutes before the robbery occurred with most of the days earnings. He disclosed that just about $100,000 of phone card money was taken.

