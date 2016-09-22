Bandits attack Church Street hotel

Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM
The owner of Sleepin Hotel plans to step up security measures, as the hotel was robbed at gun point on Tuesday evening.
Yesterday Kaieteur News was informed by the hotel owner, that several persons came forward with information regarding the identity of the two bandits. This information was forwarded to the Guyana Police Force who are currently investigating the matter.
Early Tuesday evening ranks of the Guyana Police Force were summoned to the hotel. Two men, who pulled up outside the hotel located on Church Street, Alberttown, robbed staffers of the hotel at about 19:20 hours.
One of men entered the premises ostensibly enquiring about a room for a relative, who was coming to Guyana for five days. The receptionist made the young man who was said to be in his 20s, aware of the rates at the hotel.
The individual then took out a phone and began to send a text. At this point, hotel staffers were of the view that he was relating the information (prices) to the said relative. Moments later another man emerged from the car, entered the lobby of the hotel brandishing a gun. He was said to be in his 30s.
The doorman who was reportedly paying attention to the first man, who entered the lobby area, was surprised by the gun toting bandit who ordered him to give up all he had.
“He then said to me ‘Furthermore, go in there and tek out everything before I shoot you,’” the doorman recounted.
It was at this point, that the first individual who entered the lobby moved behind the counter and ordered the receptionist to empty the cash drawers before both men escaped in a waiting car.
The owner, Clifton Bacchus said that he had left the hotel only five minutes before the robbery occurred with most of the days earnings. He disclosed that just about $100,000 of phone card money was taken.
Sep 22, 2016The township of Rose Hall created history on Tuesday 20th September when it became the first township in Guyana to document its past for future generations. The RHTY&SC, MS and its eight cricket...
Sep 22, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Sep 22, 2016
Monday evening I had a Nicky’s fish and chips lime with Imran Khan of the Prime Minister’s Office and Leonard Craig,... more
The PPP and the PNC always professed to be working class parties. But both parties were allied to different sections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more