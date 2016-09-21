Woman critical after caught in crossfire

Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
Around 17:30 hrs yesterday, an exchange of gunfire at the Timehri bus park between two unknown men and police officers, left Jean Rodrigues in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The 54-year-old housewife was said to be a passerby caught in the crossfire between the two parties involved in the shooting.
According to reports, the shooting started in High Street and culminated at the bus park where Rodrigues was said to have been shot in the lower back.
A witness said that Rodrigues collapsed on the street and it was not until some public spirited citizens picked her up that they realized she had been shot.
It was reported that the suspects got away in a car. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
