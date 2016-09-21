Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery competition receive prizes

Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
The curtains came down on the Indigenous Heritage Games in the wee hours of Monday morning, September 19, 2014 when the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation/Archery Guyana’s Finals Outdoor Competition was staged after the final football match between Region 1-Mabaruma and Region 9- Tabatinga at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.
Junior Indigenous People’s Affairs Minister, Valerie Garrido-Lowe was present along with Mr. John Ramsingh who announced the winners. The presentation of trophies for the winners of the Indigenous Heritage Archery Competition was made by GSSF/Archery Guyana Chair Mr. Nicholas Hing.
The Finals was deemed a success as the Finalists competing were required to shoot two ends of six arrows, totaling 12 arrows from 20 metres. At the close of the Finals, the Honourable Minister George Norton demonstrated his skill to the crowd after a brief tutorial from Mr. Nicholas Hing, Chairman of the Archery Committee. At the end of yet another exciting afternoon, the Federation released the Results of the Finals. Trophies were presented at the Closing Presentation Ceremony for Overall 1-3 in Men’s Senior, Women’s Senior and Juniors Categories.
Full results:
Men’s Senior
NAME POINTS County
Sean Duncan 57 Region 4 – Pattensen
Anand Mangra 54 Region 4 – Eccles
Eric Hing 30 Region 4 – South Ruimveldt Park
Women’s Senior
NAME POINTS County
Samira Duncan 27 Region 4 – Pattensen
Shearlyn Duncan 20 Region 4 – Pattensen
Narda Mohamed 18 Region 4 – Robb Street
Juniors
NAME POINTS County
Aliyah Gordon 11 Region 3 – Parfaite Harmonie
Shamara Duncan 7 Region 4 – Pattensen
Garville Daniels 3 Region 9 – Annai
