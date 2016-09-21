Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery competition receive prizes

Sep 21, 2016 Sports 0

The curtains came down on the Indigenous Heritage Games in the wee hours of Monday morning, September 19, 2014 when the Guyana Sport Shooting Federation/Archery Guyana’s Finals Outdoor Competition was stagedshooting-fr after the final football match between Region 1-Mabaruma and Region 9- Tabatinga at the Everest Cricket Club Ground.
Junior Indigenous People’s Affairs Minister, Valerie Garrido-Lowe was present along with Mr. John Ramsingh who announced the winners. The presentation of trophies for the winners of the Indigenous Heritage Archery Competition was made by GSSF/Archery Guyana Chair Mr. Nicholas Hing.
The Finals was deemed a success as the Finalists competing were required to shoot two ends of six arrows, totaling 12 arrows from 20 metres. At the close of the Finals, the Honourable Minister George Norton demonstrated his skill to the crowd after a brief tutorial from Mr. Nicholas Hing, Chairman of the Archery Committee. At the end of yet another exciting afternoon, the Federation released the Results of the Finals. Trophies were presented at the Closing Presentation Ceremony for Overall 1-3 in Men’s Senior, Women’s Senior and Juniors Categories.
Full results:
Men’s Senior
NAME POINTS County
Sean Duncan 57 Region 4 – Pattensen
Anand Mangra 54 Region 4 – Eccles
Eric Hing 30 Region 4 – South Ruimveldt Park
Women’s Senior
NAME POINTS County
Samira Duncan 27 Region 4 – Pattensen
Shearlyn Duncan 20 Region 4 – Pattensen
Narda Mohamed 18 Region 4 – Robb Street
Juniors
NAME POINTS County
Aliyah Gordon 11 Region 3 – Parfaite Harmonie
Shamara Duncan 7 Region 4 – Pattensen
Garville Daniels 3 Region 9 – Annai

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness Competition

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness Competition

Sep 21, 2016

Fitness Express has agreed to sponsor the Queen’s College Inter House Fitness Competition which is being held on September 21st at Queen’s College. This week, Phys Ed. Teacher Mr. Jaryl Moore and...
Read More
Home Designs and Associates awarded contract for GFF forward project

Home Designs and Associates awarded contract for...

Sep 21, 2016

Sebastien replaces Walsh on Windies selection panel

Sebastien replaces Walsh on Windies selection...

Sep 21, 2016

Correction

Correction

Sep 21, 2016

Argentine rugby coach working with local squad

Argentine rugby coach working with local squad

Sep 21, 2016

NSBF continues on Sunday

NSBF continues on Sunday

Sep 21, 2016

Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery competition receive prizes

Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery...

Sep 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch