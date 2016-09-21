Teen dies, following freak accident at sawmill in Linden

A Linden family is in mourning after one of their own died, following a sawmill accident last week Friday.

Dead is Ramish Rajbally, a 19-year-old of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden. According to the teen’s mother, Dana Albert, the lad left home, for work at around 8:00 am on Friday.

Albert said that around 9:30 hours she received a call informing her of “a minor incident” that had occurred at the sawmill where her son was employed. She was told to go to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex. Upon arrival at the hospital complex, the woman learnt that her son’s condition resulted from anything but minor incident.

She said that blood was gushing from her son’s mouth and nose. The woman explained that after the doctor ran some tests, the teen was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was diagnosed with a broken jaw, fractured bones in the neck, both hands were broken and also an injured spine.

Rajbally subsequently died on Sunday at the GPHC while receiving medical treatment. According to a relative, the teen only remembered tying logs to the truck.

However, the workers on site at the sawmill said that they saw nothing, but one worker said that he noticed Rajbally was missing from the truck that he was on and when he checked he was lying face down on the ground with blood gushing from his body. The owner of the sawmill was arrested by the police but was later released.

The dead teen’s mother said that, “He (owner) said how mi son jump from the truck”.

It was only after this newspaper contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Department, that the department was informed about the accident that led to the teen’s death.

Albert is seeking closure, since her now dead son was one of an identical twin. A post mortem will be done today at GPHC.

Rajbally leaves to mourn his mother, his twin brother and three other siblings, along with many other relatives and friends.

On Friday, another worker was injured on the worksite and subsequently died after falling from a metal scaffold that he was on.

Morrison Matthews Adams, was reportedly placing a sign atop of the three-storey building, reportedly owned by “some Chinese people”, when his feet came into contact with a high voltage wire.