Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Search intensifies for escaped prisoners

Sep 21, 2016 News 0

Members of the joint services are on a manhunt to recapture two convicted prisoners, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison facility on Tuesday.wanted-y
According to Director of the Guyana Prison Service, Carl Graham, the search has intensified for the two men, who escaped while laboring in the prison yard. The escapees were identified as Rajadra Deonarine, 22, of the Essequibo Coast and Faos Shakir, 26, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. They are said to have used the Lusignan Golf course as their route of escape.
Deonarine was serving a two-year sentence for possession of cocaine and Shakir was serving a three-year sentence for break and enter and larceny.
The Director of Prisons said that teams comprising joint service ranks have since searched areas on the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara but their efforts have proven futile.
“It is most likely that the men will try to reach out to persons in their neighbourhoods, relatives and friends for assistance,” he explained.
He also said, that the search team will be following every possible lead to recapture the two fugitives.
Once recaptured, the two convicts will likely face charges of escaping lawful custody.

More in this category

Sports

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness Competition

Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness Competition

Sep 21, 2016

Fitness Express has agreed to sponsor the Queen’s College Inter House Fitness Competition which is being held on September 21st at Queen’s College. This week, Phys Ed. Teacher Mr. Jaryl Moore and...
Read More
Home Designs and Associates awarded contract for GFF forward project

Home Designs and Associates awarded contract for...

Sep 21, 2016

Sebastien replaces Walsh on Windies selection panel

Sebastien replaces Walsh on Windies selection...

Sep 21, 2016

Correction

Correction

Sep 21, 2016

Argentine rugby coach working with local squad

Argentine rugby coach working with local squad

Sep 21, 2016

NSBF continues on Sunday

NSBF continues on Sunday

Sep 21, 2016

Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery competition receive prizes

Winners of Indigenous Heritage Games 2016 Archery...

Sep 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch