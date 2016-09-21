Search intensifies for escaped prisoners

Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
Members of the joint services are on a manhunt to recapture two convicted prisoners, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison facility on Tuesday.
According to Director of the Guyana Prison Service, Carl Graham, the search has intensified for the two men, who escaped while laboring in the prison yard. The escapees were identified as Rajadra Deonarine, 22, of the Essequibo Coast and Faos Shakir, 26, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. They are said to have used the Lusignan Golf course as their route of escape.
Deonarine was serving a two-year sentence for possession of cocaine and Shakir was serving a three-year sentence for break and enter and larceny.
The Director of Prisons said that teams comprising joint service ranks have since searched areas on the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara but their efforts have proven futile.
“It is most likely that the men will try to reach out to persons in their neighbourhoods, relatives and friends for assistance,” he explained.
He also said, that the search team will be following every possible lead to recapture the two fugitives.
Once recaptured, the two convicts will likely face charges of escaping lawful custody.
