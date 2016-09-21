New Guyana Ambassador presents credentials to Obama

On Friday, Dr. Riyad Insanally, Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, presented his Letter of Credence to President Barack Obama at the White House.

“Both President Obama and Ambassador Insanally pledged to continue working to enhance the bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday.

In keeping with US protocol, the Ambassador presented written remarks to President Obama, in which he took the opportunity to highlight, among other things, that, although facing serious existential challenges, Guyana remains “wedded to the ideal of peace, resolute in its commitment to the rule of law, both domestically and in the international sphere, and supportive of the principles of good governance and sustainable, equitable development.”

“Dr. Insanally also underlined the fact that the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries are further cemented by the presence in the United States of what is estimated to be the largest Guyanese immigrant community – a dynamic diaspora community which continues to contribute to the ongoing development of Guyana.”

Ambassador Insanally is a career diplomat with over 25 years’ experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in international organisations.

He studied Modern Languages and Latin American Studies and holds an MA and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from Harvard University.

Dr. Insanally was one of several new ambassadors appointed by the David Granger administration which took office last year.

He replaces Ambassador Bayney Karran who has been posted to China.

The US posting will come at a time when one of that country’s exploration companies, Exxon-Mobil has discovered oil in offshore concessions.

The US is also collaborating to fight narco-trafficking with significant presence of officials here.