Home Designs and Associates awarded contract for GFF forward project

By Zaheer Mohamed

Home Designs and Associates of New Amsterdam had been awarded the contract to commence work of the FIFA forward programme (formerly goal project) at Providence, East Bank Demerara. The signing of the contract took place yesterday at the Guyana Football Federation office, Section K Campbellville.

Among those that witnessed the signing of the contract were FIFA development officers Howard McIntosh and Anton Corneal.

Speaking at the ceremony, McIntosh said this is another proud moment in football development in Guyana and the Caribbean and all the funds have been approved for the site preparation and turf installation. He stated that the facility will be able to host games in the not too distant future. McIntosh informed that the said contract is for the site preparation and he is happy about what is happening in Guyana’s football.

“This project has been around for a long time, but the executive committee needed to take its time to ensure the process was transparent and I am very comfortable that the process has been observed. We have a strict time frame and part of the reason I feel comfortable is that pretty soon all the countries in the Caribbean will have an artificial pitch and it’s good to see Guyana taking the lead,” he added, stating that this will improve the quality of the sport here. He said that the overall cost for the project falls within the vicinity of G$250M.

GFF president Wayne Forde stated that the federation has been attempting the project for many years and feels that they have reached a stage where they understand what the project consists and Guyana’s football will benefit tremendously. “We have undertaken a thorough and extensive process in indentifying the contractor to perform both key phases of the project which is the preparatory work and the laying of the turf. This is a brave step for the GFF and a giant leap for the Guyana football fraternity. We have been waiting for too many years and I am confident that we will undertake this project successfully and in the shortest possible time within our means. We have all the support from FIFA,” he posited.

Second vice president of the GFF Rawlston Adams indicated that the preparatory works for the Providence technical centre and mini stadium will be constructed in two phases. This entails removing of the top soil, putting on the construction fill (white sand), laying of the drainage pipes, building the concrete curb, fencing and preparing it for the laying of the artificial turf which will be done by Green Fields whose tender was conducted by FIFA.

He said that bids were submitted in June by two contractors out for the four that were invited and Home Designs and Associates won same at a price of $128,982,471, adding that the project is expected to be competed four months from the agreed start date. Adams stated that they will issue notice to the contractor as to when he should proceed with the works and the consultant is expected to be Marcel Gaskin and Associates.

Contractor Dwayne Ferdinand informed that he is very happy his company has been selected for the programme. “We have done numerous projects around Guyana and I am confident we will undertake the project successfully in the shortest possible time. I do hope that FIFA to continue to assist the GFF since suitable Facilities are important for the growth of the game.”