Ganja, house breaking implements found during City Constabulary raid

Sep 21, 2016 News 0

Ganja and house breaking implements were among the items found, during a cordon and search conducted by ranks of the City Constabulary, Friday last.

Superintendent Gordon-Langevine

The operation was conducted in section seven of Stabroek Market, this area is more commonly known as the canopy.
This is according to Superintendent of the City Constabulary, Gordon Langevine. He added, the intention was to target persons who would use the market area, to smoke and sell illicit drugs.
During the search, 27 small packets of leaves, seeds and stems were found, along with a number of house breaking implements. In addition, a large quantity of fronto (tobacco leaves) were also seized.
These items were all found in one stall, located in section seven of Stabroek Market. The official said the young man who is attached to the stall, made good his escape.
However it was noted that the individual is known to the constabulary, as he was arrested, faced charges and convicted sometime ago.
Superintendent Langevine said, this find will boost the confidence of the ranks at the City Constabulary.
“Now that we are having the full scope, we are having a council that is operating how it should, and the constabulary is now able to operate how it should.”

Some of the items recover during the raid.

The law man said, operations such as this one will be on going, as the Constabulary has the blessing of the entire Council.
He added that persons, who may have the intention of using the market to conduct illegal business, can be assured, the City Constabulary will not turn a blind eye.
The Superintendent added that while the sale of tobacco leaves is not illegal, persons must obtain the relevant license to engage in the sale of the item.

