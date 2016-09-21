Fitness Express sponsors Queen’s College Fitness Competition

Fitness Express has agreed to sponsor the Queen’s College Inter House Fitness Competition which is being held on September 21st at Queen’s College.

This week, Phys Ed. Teacher Mr. Jaryl Moore and members of the fifth form Physical Education class receives a generous donation from Fitness Express Proprietor Jamie McDonald. This donation will aid the students with their SBA project; Inter House Fitness Competition which is being held on September 21st at the school.

While McDonald was happy to assist the institution, the teacher and students expressed pleasure at the assistance given for their project.