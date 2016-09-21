FIRST INDIGENOUS FASHION LINE TO BE FEATURED DURING SONIA NOEL’S 2016 FASHION WEEK

Indigenous designers will be making their debut during the Sonia Noel Fashion Weekend extravaganza from November 6. Noel is arguably Guyana’s most celebrated Fashion designer.

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe who has direct responsibility for women development met Ms. Noel, fellow Local and International Designer Richard Young and indigenous designers and cousins Vanda and Abigail Buckley in her office last week to discuss the undertaking.

“It is definitely going to bring a special element to it because the world actually is looking at indigenous influence and it’s not just the clothing, it is the medicine, it is everything else and there is something special about it.

The Allicocks have been operating almost silently in the business for a number of years and Noel feels that the time has come for them to share with Guyana and the rest of the world the uniqueness of the Indigenous Peoples and their culture.

The Minister said, “I am putting them together because Sonia will be the guide for these two talented people on how to really turn out clothing that we can wear with their natural talent using their beads, straw, wood and everything … I am very happy about this.”

Minister Garrido-Lowe, during last week’s Heritage Celebrations at Castellani House proposed the inclusion of an Indigenous Line for next year’s celebrations, an idea Noel fully endorsed.

The Minister said this added feature will serve as the impetus for the much touted November Fashion Week. “We are doing it right.”

Noel said, “I am super excited about this; there is a freshness that will come to the party.”

Fellow designer Vanda said she too is “excited to be with Sonia, I have always admired her work and I am happy to be a part of this very excited.”

The recently launched Rupununi Essence Line has also received positive reviews from Minister Garrido-Lowe. Noel noted that the world is turning to alternative medicine, a culture the indigenous peoples have been a part of from time immemorial.

Noel said “we will be at the World’s Indigenous Fashion weekend,” an initiative that has been endorsed by the United Nations.