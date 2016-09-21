Digicel and GTT give Guyanese G0-dee instead of 4G

People who live in this country always getting shaft and this ain’t start happening yesterday. In de colonial days dem people use to tek de children out of school fuh stand up in de burning sun to wave at de governor then give dem a bun and some swank.

Burnham shaft de workers when he promise to give dem three annual pay hike. He give dem de first two then he ask dem if dem want money or hydro, Dem never get that increase.

Dem boys seh that Digicel and GTT come wid de same kokishness. All over de world people talking bout 4G. People sit down in dem house and hear how 4G internet providing fast hook-up. And how people can nuff songs or nuff data in one minute.

Dem boys seh that all who like Facebook eye light up when dem hear Digicel and GTT coming wid this 4G magic. That was de trick. Dem two company tell people that dem got to pay more and de people didn’t mind.

Dem boys seh that one year done and de people ain’t even getting 1G. In fact, wha dem get is Go-dee. De whole country get Go-dee and Digicel and GTT smiling.

GECOM tun round and shaft de country. Now de news come out that GECOM buy $14 million in pliers, $100 million in radio and nuff more million in toner cartridges. Dem boys seh that de man who had a big say name GECOM Lo Lo.

GECOM buy dem radio a few days and before de elections. Dem couldn’t test dem radios and fuh sure dem couldn’t distribute dem. But de people didn’t know. Lo Lo cause that. Now that de auditors see how much money GECOM spend and wha dem buy one auditor seh, “Is wha Lo Lo do heah?”

Talk half and know that Guyanese accustom to two things—shaft and Lo Lo