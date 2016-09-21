Correction

Latest update September 21st, 2016 12:55 AM
Kaieteur Sport mistakenly published the name of Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs as Carolyn Rodrigues instead of Valarie Garrido-Lowe in the sports pages of its Tuesday edition.
The individual that presented the trophy to MVP Kareem Knights was Leuanna Abrams of Digicel and not Samantha Feede as was captioned in the photo.
The department do apologise for this error.
