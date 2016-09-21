Arrest warrants out for Barry Dataram, reputed wife in cocaine trial

Arrest warrants were yesterday issued for Barry Dataram and his reputed wife after they failed to attend a court hearing yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman. The magistrate was scheduled to make a ruling on whether a prima facie case was made out by the prosecution.

Dataram, his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine, along with their friends Trevor Gouveia and Komal Charran are accused of having 129.23kg of cocaine in their possession on April 16, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.

They were arrested at Lot 661 Fourth Avenue, Block X Diamond, East Bank Demerara. They are currently out on High Court bail. When the trial continued yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Attorney for the defendants, Glenn Hanoman said that he was unaware of the whereabouts of Dataram and Boodnarine. Hanoman also said that the defendants were both told that they were required to attend court. The attorney stated that he contacted Dataram earlier on in the day, and he told him that he was on his way to court.

Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford-Thompson asked the Magistrate to continue with her ruling.

However, Magistrate Latchman stood down the matter for 10 minutes. When the matter resumed, Hanoman told the court that he was unable to make direct contact with Dataram.

The lawyer said he made contact with a female relative of Dataram via phone, who inquired from him the outcome of the matter. According to Hanoman, he was unable to ask the woman about Dataram’s whereabouts since she disconnected the call hastily.

Magistrate Latchman adjourned the matter to Friday, for continuation.

Gouveia and Charran were warned by the Magistrate to be present in court on that occasion to avoid warrants being issued for their arrest.

According to reports, Dataram and Boodnarine share a common law relationship at the Diamond address. While Charran and Gouveia claimed to be friends of the couple.

On the day in question, ranks from CANU swooped down on the house and conducted a search in the presence of the defendants. During the search CANU ranks unearthed the illicit drug.

It was reported that some of the cocaine was stuffed in frozen seafood, while the remainder was found to be bricks of raw coke.

As a result, Barry Dataram who was in the house at the time of the bust, his reputed wife and the other defendants were arrested.

Dataram, a Guyana-born American, had successfully fought off efforts to extradite him to the United States of America to face drug smuggling charges.