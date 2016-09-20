Suriname shootout…Dead bandits, accomplice were seen in Guyana

– Guyanese bandit was a taxi driver

A Guyanese, who was among three bandits shot dead in neighbouring Suriname during a robbery Saturday night, has been identified as Rodwell Wiggins, a taxi driver, who reportedly had a “shady character.”

Wiggins worked with a base on Hadfield Street, Georgetown, and disappeared about two weeks ago from the taxi service with a car he rented from a woman.

Police later discovered the vehicle, stripped, in an isolated area in Corentyne, Berbice around the same time that Wiggins disappeared.

It is believed that the taxi driver hid the car in the desolate area until he returned to Guyana. However, the car was discovered by residents and handed over to the police.

Sources at the base said that the taxi driver was previously seen in Guyana in the company of the two dead bandits and the other who was injured.

Someone who knew Wiggins well said that the man would usually disappear from the base for weeks and during that period, there would be a number of robberies reported.

Just before he disappeared, police contacted the base he worked with and informed the owner that a car, with the base’s logo, was seen operating in a suspicious manner with four men.

When this information was conveyed to Wiggins, he was not seen at the base the following day. The car was subsequently discovered by police the same night. Local police believe that the men were involved in illegal activities both here and Suriname.

According to reports, police in Suriname received information of an ongoing robbery at a supermarket in Anamoestraat and immediately dispatched a unit to investigate.

While the four bandits were making good their escape with loot from the supermarket, they were cornered by the lawmen. During a shootout, three of the bandits were shot dead while the fourth suspect is hospitalized.

Those shot were two Jamaicans, one Guyanese and one Surinamese national. The Surinamese national is a convict who escaped from the Hazard Prison in Nickerie four years ago.

A victim of the robbery disclosed that four men, two wearing masks and armed with a shotgun and pistol, raided the supermarket and held him and his wife at gunpoint.

While the bandits were tying their victims, the shopkeeper screamed for help and a neighbour came to their rescue.

The suspects fled with the loot and a security guard who at the time was passing by gave chase. The gunmen fired several shots at the guard but missed, while shattering the windshield of the guard’s car. They were eventually cornered by the police where three of them were killed.