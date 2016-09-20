Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

The Guyana Boxing Association and its Suriname counterpart have held formal talks towards

further development of the sport in the Guianas. GBA president Steve Ninvalle met with the General Secretary of the Suriname Amateur Boxing Association Morris Ricardo last weekend and discussed a number of avenues for collaboration.

On the front burner is the participation of Guyanese boxers and officials in an international tournament in Paramaribo on November 26. Ninvalle said yesterday, all areas of collaboration were looked at including the exchange of coaches and referee/judges.

A verbal invitation to the tournament was issued, while the formal one is expected by the first week in next month. The GBA will use the upcoming tournament as part of preparation for the Caribbean Development tournament to be held in Barbados early December.

“Suriname is now coming back into boxing after some turmoil within the association. AIBA has given them a clean bill of health and Guyana stands ready to assist in whatever way necessary,” Ninvalle declared.

Suriname boxers last visited Guyana in August 2014 when Sita Pinas and Samuel Green represented the Dutch speaking country in a specially arranged segment of the Inter Guianas Games. Later that year Suriname issued an invitation for Guyana to participate in a tournament there.

However, world governing body AIBA instructed that the GBA not accept the invitation from the Suriname Amateur Boxing Association to participate in the competition scheduled for October 2014. Internal wrangling in the SABA was the main reason for the AIBA instruction.