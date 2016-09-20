Subway Maracas Bay Classic Open Water event….DSSC’s Simmons and Scott place in top 10; 270 compete

Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Dorado Speed Swim Club’s (DSSC) three representatives to the Subway Maracas Bay Classic Open Water event made their club and country proud.
A release from the club stated that Team Manager, Jean La Rose informed that in their first attempt in the sea, Daniel Scott – 2,650m – placed 9th among the male competitors and 10th overall in a time of 38.29, while Alex Winter was the 18th male and 21st overall, finishing in 41.45.
The lone female Soroya Simmons swam the 5000m race and placed 4th on the distaff side as well as 10th overall in a time of 1:22.02. Both Scott and Simmons were rewarded with trophies for placing in the top 10.
The club noted that with a starting line-up of over 270 swimmers it is very proud of the swimmers’ achievement.
Gratitude was extended to the club members who provided financial and other support to the swimmers; Jean La Rose for functioning as Team Manager and to Miranda La Rose and Noelle Smith for hosting the team in the Twin Island Republic.
