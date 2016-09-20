Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Subway Maracas Bay Classic Open Water event….DSSC’s Simmons and Scott place in top 10; 270 compete

Sep 20, 2016 Sports 0

The Dorado Speed Swim Club’s (DSSC) three representatives to the Subway Maracas Bay Classic Open Water event made their club and country proud.

The competitors are off.

The competitors are off.

A release from the club stated that Team Manager, Jean La Rose informed that in their first attempt in the sea, Daniel Scott – 2,650m – placed 9th among the male competitors and 10th overall in a time of 38.29, while Alex Winter was the 18th male and 21st overall, finishing in 41.45.
The lone female Soroya Simmons swam the 5000m race and placed 4th on the distaff side as well as 10th overall in a time of 1:22.02. Both Scott and Simmons were rewarded with trophies for placing in the top 10.
The club noted that with a starting line-up of over 270 swimmers it is very proud of the swimmers’ achievement.
Gratitude was extended to the club members who provided financial and other support to the swimmers; Jean La Rose for functioning as Team Manager and to Miranda La Rose and Noelle Smith for hosting the team in the Twin Island Republic.

More in this category

Sports

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Sep 20, 2016

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Read More
Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club express appreciation

Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club...

Sep 20, 2016

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return to the ring with convincing victory

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return...

Sep 20, 2016

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Sep 20, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves, Edwards and Tineisha reign supreme

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves,...

Sep 20, 2016

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15 in the world rankings

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15...

Sep 20, 2016

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage football title

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage...

Sep 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The Carvil Duncan affair

    Bharrat Jagdeo will say things that will make people laugh. But that derision comes from a limited group of people who... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch