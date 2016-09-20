RHTYSC Town Week celebrations off to a Rousing Start

The promise of Guyana’s leading youth and sports Club, the RHTY&SC, MS and its eight

cricket teams to organise the best ever Town Week celebration in Guyana, is on course to be fulfilled as the celebrations got off to a rousing start on Wednesday last and continued into the weekend. The Club in conjunction with the Mayor and Town Council of Rose Hall Town are hosting numerous activities to celebrate Guyana’s smallest town’s 46th anniversary since 1970. The almost three weeks of celebration started on 14th and concludes on the 30th of September when the Republic Bank Inter Secondary School Scrabble competition would be held.

The activities started on Wednesday last with the Cricket teams hosting a massive March Past involving close to 1200 persons from the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Fire Service, Prison Service, Constabulary members from three Townships, the Guyana Police Force, Military Music Band, the New Amsterdam Council of Friends Music Band, the 7th Day Church Music Band, RHTY&SC Members and students from eight schools.

Club Patron and Executive President of Guyana HE President David Granger took the salute

at the March Past and later described the March past as one of the larger ones he has seen in Guyana. President Granger also unveiled the refurnished Rose Hall Town Monument and laid a wreath to honour the 57 slaves who purchased Rose Hall Village in 1842.

The Opening Ceremony featured remarks by Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Mayor Vijai Ramoo, Town Clerk Natasha Munroe, Regional Chairman David Armogan, President David Granger and representatives of townships across Guyana. Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawerence and Georgetown Mayor Patricia Green-Chase were among the special guests.

The RHTY&SC and its cricket teams honoured several outstanding residents in conjunction with Travel Span, Roraima Airways and Global Access. Top grade 6 Student Faria Hafiz and Top CSEC Student Farah Bates received a trip to the Arrow Point Resort compliments of Roraima Airways, while Vikesh Ramnauth, who topped the University of Guyana Computer Science Degree Programme in 2015, received a free airline ticket to the USA compliments of Travel Span. Promising National junior cyclist Andrew Hicks along with a single parent of seven Children collected $50,000 and $25,000 respectively from the RHTY&SC and Travel Span. Oldest resident of Rose Hall Town Ms. Datsie James received one year of Global Access Cable Television and a twenty one inch Television set. To close of the highly impressive and well organised Opening Ceremony, a historic Tourism Poster was unveiled by the RHTY&SC, MS with sponsorship from the Guyana Tourism Authority. The poster contains pictures of historic sites and prominent businesses in the town. President David Granger received the first copy of the poster from Mayor Vijai Ramoo along with a copy of a 40 page booklet on the history of Rose Hall Town.

On Thursday last, dozens of residents were treated at a Medical Outreach Programme at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre, while hundreds visited the Public Exhibition on the history of the township that was held on Friday last at the Independence Arch Square. The Guyana Defence Force Steel-band on Saturday entertained a captive crowd in a three hours concert at the Arch Square, while thousands of residents later in the evening witnessed a high standard Hip Hop Dancing competition, sponsored by the cricket teams and Imran and Daughters. The Winner Orlando Singh received one year of Global Access Cable Television and a Microwave whilst the two runner ups also received prizes.

Club Secretary/CEO and the 46th Anniversary Organiser, Hilbert Foster, described great delight at the success of the First week of celebrations and noted that the participation of residents have been overwhelming. The celebrations would continue in the second week with the hosting of a 5/5 cricket, 5 a side football and Inter World Basketball Tournaments, while educational competitions (Essay, Spelling Bee and Drawing Competition) would be held for schools. The RHTY&SC would also launch the Rose Hall Town Booklet, unveil a Television documentary on the township, while the less fortunate would be fed at the Club’s office.

On Thursday 22nd, a Massive Career and Business Fair would be held on the Public Road while the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Family Recreational Park would be opened to the general Public on Friday 23rd. On Sunday 25th, the first ever Rose Hall Town Yard Fowl Curry Competition would be held at the Area ‘H’ Ground and later in the evening a Public Concert, featuring top artistes in the township and Region 6 would be held.