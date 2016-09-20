Region Nine benefits from Public Health, FFTP collaboration

Residents of Lethem and surrounding villages were the beneficiaries of a Food For The Poor (FFTP) collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, which distributed medical and school supplies, Saturday last.

FFTP’s Senior Manager, Jimeel Davis, said that this would be the fourth donation of medical supplies to Region Nine. The aim of the organization, he added, is to ensure the good health of residents in the area.

FFTP is extending its distribution services to all regions. Davis said this would not have been possible without the support of the Ministry of Public Health.

Some 360 pairs of shoes will be distributed to students at the Nursery and Primary levels. It was added that books and computer training kits were also donated to various communities in Region Nine. This programme is aimed at advancing Information Technology education in these far flung communities.

“Students are able to learn how to use the computer; they are able to do research, because of these donations.”

Davis also shared the organization’s plans to established libraries in some of the school in Region Nine.

Minister of Public Health, Dr George Norton, noted that FFTP has been involved in a tireless effort aimed at assisting communities in the hinterland practically in the area of education.

He observed that the donations go beyond just learning materials, adding that FFTP is also contributing to the infrastructural development of the education sector.

“They are working on mattresses for the dorms. We are grateful to Food For The Poor for this. They are also supplying various food items to help with the meals at the dorms, for this we are grateful”.

Minister Norton added that while the quality of products donated by FFTP has never been questioned the volume of products continue to increase.

Norton said that 16 villages benefited from FFTP donations during the organization’s last trip to Region Nine, and that the organisation is working to bring aid to all villages in the Region, to avoid what would seem as favoritism among villages.

The Minister indicated this would fall in line with the policy of his Administration, to offer equal opportunity to all.

The health official also commented on the donation of school shoes to students in the area. He noted that when one takes into consideration the terrain and distance students in the region have to travel (walk) to attend school one can barely understand how they do it most times without shoes.

Moreover, the frequency in which they would have to replace shoes because of the wear and tear is surreal. “This is an item villagers will definitely be grateful for.”

Region Nine Regional Executive Officer, Carl Parker, thanked the two organizations for the assistance, and added that that villages in Deep South Rupununi will benefit from this round of donations.

The REO said that FFTP has donated much more than school and medical supplies. Sewing Machine, Garden Tools and Mechanical Tillers were handed over to communities.

Parker said it is hoped that communities will use these items to help develop and feed themselves, instead of waiting on the Region for assistance.

FFTP and Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited also collaborated recently to build nine homes for underprivileged families.

The homes are located in Diamond\Grove, East Bank Demerara, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice and Lot 59 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Coast.