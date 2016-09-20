Number of entries received for Ryan Crawford Memorial horserace meet Sunday

A number of entries have been received for the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facilities horserace meet set for Sunday 25th September at the club’s track Alness, Corentyne Berbice.

Over 30 horses from most of the top stables in Guyana have been entered so far, for what is expected to be an exciting day of racing.

The club, which is known to have one of the better race tracks in Guyana, is in good condition with rehabilitation work being completed on the surface.

Over $3M in cash, trophies and other incentives are up for grabs and a total of 8 races are billed for the day’s card.

The events listed are the Alness Classic over 1600M event for a first prize of $600,000 and trophy with a total purse of over $1.2M. The G and lower event over 1300M with a first prize of $300,000 and trophy.

The Guyana bred two year old horses will compete for a winners money of $200,000 over 1100 M. The H and lower 1400M even will see the animals racing for a $200,000 winner’s money and trophy. The animals in the ‘J1’ class event will be competing for $140,000 winners money over 1300M. The K and lower event will fetch a winning prize of $80,000 over 1100M.

There is a race for L1 animals over 1100M for a first prize of $60,000 and trophy.

The unclassified event will see the horses galloping over 1100M for take home money of $30,000.

Outstanding individual performers including top Jockey, trainer and stable will be presented with accolades compliments of the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the RCMTC&SF.

Interested persons can make contact with Marcel Crawford Jr on Telephone number 678-5342, Dennis DeRoop 640-6396 or Compton Sancho on 602-1567. (Samuel Whyte)