MMC shooting…‘No one expected him to shoot’- Eyewitness

Sep 20, 2016 News 0

Security guards, who witnessed the shooting of their colleague, Herbert Verwayne, on Saturday, by another, are shocked by the ordeal which they say could have been avoided had they known the suspect was going to pull the trigger.

Dead: Herbert Verwayne

Verwayne’s colleagues said that he was someone who made “rough” jokes with other workers.
According to reports, the 36-year-old man was once threatened by another worker for his insulting remarks. On the morning he was killed, the father of four was supposed to meet with management and a female guard.
Reports are that Verwayne insulted the female guard, forcing her to seek management’s intervention. At the time of the shooting, the driver, who was attached to the MMC Security Service and the female were waiting in the compound to meet with senior staffers.
A staffer who asked not to be named said that on the morning of the shooting, the victim was talking with co-workers when he was confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a gun.
“They had this heated argument and Verwayne told him (suspect) to shoot. I think it was a matter of pride that caused him to shoot because a lot of men were there and (the victim) told him to shoot but no one expected (the suspect) to shoot,” the employee said.
This newspaper was told that from the time Verwayne started working at the security company, he started picking on the suspect and repeatedly made “very insulting” remarks at him. It is suspected that the victim and suspect were known to each other prior to working at MMC.
The police said that Verwayne was shot to the neck—at close range during a confrontation with the suspect, in the presence of his colleagues.
The dead man’s mother, Eslyn Verwayne, said that she was at home when she received a call that her son had been shot.
”When I come to the hospital, the doctor said that they tried to save him but because he was shot at close range, it was difficult,” the woman said.
She was informed that her son and a co-worker had some problem at the workplace during which he was shot dead.
“Two nights ago, he wanted to leave the job because of some problem. He was going to give them the uniform back but he eventually went to work,” the woman said, adding that her son had only been working at the security firm for a little over a month.
According to the older Verwayne, she was informed by one of her son’s colleagues that he was gaffing with other workers when the suspect walked up to him and accused him of saying something to one of his relatives before shooting him.
The suspect will make his first court appearance today.

