Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage football title

Parima are female champs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Mabaruma of Region one turned in an outstanding performance on Sunday night

to beat Tabatinga of Region nine 5-2 in the final of the Amerindian Heritage Month male football tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

The game which was witnessed by a large and colourful crowd including Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Carolyn Rodrigues and technical director of the Guyana Football Federation Jamaal Shabazz brought the curtains down on a series of events held as part of the Amerindian Heritage month celebrations.

The game created much excitement in the first half and Sheron Davis put Tabatinga ahead with a 24th minute strike before Romario Welcome drew Mabaruma level in the 28th minute. Joel Nieunkerk handed Tabatinga the lead two minutes later; however their advantage was short-lived as Kareem Knights found the equaliser in the 31st. Mabaruma took the lead for the first time in the game when Ralph Parris netted in the 35th, handing his team the advantage at the break.

Tabatinga pressed in search of an equaliser after the interval, but Port Kaituma defence stood firm, however Keron Solomon extended Mabaruma advantage in the 79th before Parris slotted home his second in the 88th to hand his team a well deserved victory. Kareem Knights

was named the MVP.

Parima of Region seven trounced Moruca of Region one 5-1 to take the female title. Donnalyn Ellyman gave Prima the lead in the fourth minute before Annalisa Vincent equalized in the 10th. Betsy Gonzalves then put Parima ahead in the 36th minute as they went to the break with a one goal advantage. Parima outplayed their opponents in the second stanza with Evadney Thomas who was named the MVP finding the back of the net in the 60th. Ellenixa Lewis netted one minute later before Gonzalves scored her double in the 64th.

Region Two United grabbed the male Tapeball crown with a four-run win over Mahdia. Batting first, Region Two managed 54-3 in five overs with N. Sandy scoring 21 and C. DeJounge 16; N. McKenzie took one wicket. Mahdia were restricted for 50-4 in five overs in response. A. Gibson got 26 and N. Clement 13; R. Wilson had two wickets.

St. Cuthbert’s Mission defeated Laluni by 31 runs to win the female softball title. St. Cuthbert’s Mission scored 70-4 off their eight overs taking first strike. D. Ferrier struck 37 and C. La Rose 19; A. John had two wickets. Laluni replied with 39-4 in eight overs. E. Wilson made 13 as Ferrier snared two wickets.

Sean Duncan won the male Archery event with 57 points ahead of Anand Duncan 54 and

Eric Hing 30 while Samira Duncan copped the female segment with 27 points. Nanda Mohamed placed second on 18 and Shearyl Duncan third on two.

Aliya Gordon won the junior segment with 11 points while Shamara Duncan finished second on seven and Carville Daniels third on three.

Orella Siparuta beat Mainstay 15-11, 15-7 to capture the male volleyball title while Moruca overcame St. Cuthbert’s Mission 15-8, 15-13 in the female final.