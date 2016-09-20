Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Leon 'Hurry Up' Moore makes successful return to the ring with convincing victory

Just four days shy of two years when he stopped Mark Murray at the Cliff Anderson Sports

Leon Moore

Hall (CASH), Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore returned to the ring with a bang and scored a unanimous points decision over Stephon McIntyre when the two faced off at the Charles Walker Recreation Center, Danville, Virginia, USA, last Saturday evening.
Former Olympian, Dillon Carew, was in Moore’s corner for the fight and he explained the circumstances which led to Moore accepting the fight on late notice. “The champ got another win; his initial opponent backed out at the last minute but (McIntyre) took the spot but for less rounds.” Carew said that the change of opponent was a disappointment but he still felt that Moore had benefitted because “We still got few rounds in.”
The win has taken Moore’s record to 32-3-0 with 25 of those wins coming within the distance to give him a 71% knockout ratio. Moore had experienced managerial issues with the Boxing 360 management team and was forced to seek mediation through the New Jersey State Athletic Commission which eventually ruled in his favour. He has won several prestigious belts including the WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) super bantamweight title, the WBA-NABA bantamweight title, WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) bantamweight title, the WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight title and the local bantamweight title among others.

