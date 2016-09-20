Lady Budapest scores the double at Kennard Memorial Turf Club

After arriving in Guyana in 2014 and not achieving a victory, Lady Budapest continued to fight on. The animal imported from the USA by the Clement “Joe” Bactowar stable at Bush Lot Corentyne Berbice during the time showed

that it had potential. On Sunday the wait was all over as the Lady Bactowar became first lady of the track as she hit the mark with telling effect.

Ridden by overseas based Jockey Michael Semple, the animal scored a big double victory by taking the two main events at the Kennard Memorial Turf Club Post Emancipation Horse Race meet held at KMTC facilities Bush Lot, West Coast, Berbice.

Known mainly as a good finisher the animal always came up short with a few seconds, thirds and fourths. However, on Sunday the animal was in a class by itself as it completed the astonishing double by winning the feature B class 7 furlongs even after thumping the field in the E class race.

Running two 7 furlongs events in one day is not easy, but it was Lady Budapest Day. The animals were off to an even break in the feature B and Lower event with Jack in my Style, Golden Blue Echo, Spit Fire and Score’s Even all taking turns in leading the race. It was Golden Blue Echo of the Nand Persaud Stable that was pointing them as they steamed along the back stretch. Spit Fire came up and took over for a brief while, but Golden Blue Echo was looking good as it retake the lead. As the animals hit the homestretch it was anybody’s race with Golden Blue Echo looking like it would have the better of the company.

However, as the animals cantered towards the finishing line, Lady Budapest was moving up all the time. Working the rails the animal began to make its move and with a final burst rode past the field to edge past Golden Blue Echo with Jack In My Style third and Spit Fire fourth to take the Ivan Off Trophy and the $1M at stake.

There was no letting up or no goodwill in the E and lower event as Semple was the man abode Lady Budapest when she beat the field with another blistering home run to win with ease from Light up Canada with Richmond of the Nand Persaud Stable and Goodwill Boy.

Isn’t She Charming of The Jumbo Jet Stable with Colin Ross in the stirrups won the G1 and lower race from Cat Messiah and It’s My turn.

The H1 and lower event saw Precise Gold of the Shariff Stable with the Trinidadian Nicholas Patrick spurring it on, being an easy winner as it whipped It’s My Turn, Rosetta and Mid Night Blue.

The Two Year old Guyana bred event saw Awesome Warrior ridden by Ramnauth of the Mohabir stable scoring a controversial win over Flash Again, with Ross of the Cheefoon stable in a close encounter as King Stanley and Princess Saria rounded out the money.

The J1 event, which was run in semi darkness, saw three jockeys falling and being injured, was won by Golden Kiss of the Singh Stable. There was plenty of controversy in the L class open race with the stewards relegating Daddy Dollar to third after holding a stewards inquiry and giving the win to She Is in Control ridden by Ross of the Pluck Stable which moved up from third. Affinity retained its second place and Iron Man fourth.

The L class non winners match up saw Yap Drepaul piloting Malyia to victory.

The Bactowar Stable rode away with the champion stable accolade with Lady Budapest two telling victories. Joe Bactowar was the champion trainer. The top jockey on show was Michael Semple.