Guyana NRA Smallbore .22 Precision Pistol Competition…Gordon Richards is top shot

Sep 20, 2016 Sports 0

Gordon Richards emerged as the winner of the Guyana National rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Smallbore Section .22Presision Pistol competition which took place on Saturday last at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU)

Gordon Richards (2nd right) along with the four other top shooters displaying their trophies and medals.

Range, Eve Leary.
The competition which saw shooters facing off at the 5m, 7m, 10m, 15m and 20m distances, ended with Richards tallying 87 points to win ahead of Surujballi Persaud (78 points), Raval Seojattan (76 points), Murtland Smith (64 points) and Compton Sarabo (56 points).
All shooters were required to shoot 10-rounds with their strong hand unsupported from the 5m, 7m and 10m distances after which only the top 10 advanced to 15m range where they shot 10-rounds with their strong hand supported.
Only the best would advance from this stage and it was the top five where they shot from the 20m mark with 10 available rounds with their strong hand supported. Richards emerged as the best.

