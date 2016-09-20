Granger supports framework for refugees, migrants

Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
President David Granger is currently attending the 71st Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA. He left Guyana over the weekend.
Yesterday he participated in a high-level Summit on Refugees and Migrants, which aims to address the movement of large numbers of refugees and migrants with the view of coming up with a framework for a better international response.
He addressed that forum.
Sep 20, 2016Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Bharrat Jagdeo will say things that will make people laugh. But that derision comes from a limited group of people who... more
The governments of Guyana have a reputation for providing lame excuses for not paying public servants a decent wage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more