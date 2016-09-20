Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Granger supports framework for refugees, migrants

Sep 20, 2016

granger-at-un

President David Granger is currently attending the 71st Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA. He left Guyana over the weekend.
Yesterday he participated in a high-level Summit on Refugees and Migrants, which aims to address the movement of large numbers of refugees and migrants with the view of coming up with a framework for a better international response.
He addressed that forum.

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club express appreciation

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return to the ring with convincing victory

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves, Edwards and Tineisha reign supreme

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15 in the world rankings

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage football title

