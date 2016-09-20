Granger supports framework for refugees, migrants

President David Granger is currently attending the 71st Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA. He left Guyana over the weekend.

Yesterday he participated in a high-level Summit on Refugees and Migrants, which aims to address the movement of large numbers of refugees and migrants with the view of coming up with a framework for a better international response.

He addressed that forum.