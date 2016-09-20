Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Goldminer fined for biting spouse on lip

Sep 20, 2016 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0

Almost everyone is aware that laughing is not allowed in a courtroom. It is considered inappropriate

FINED: Mark Gonsalves

FINED: Mark Gonsalves

behaviour.
But yesterday, persons seated in the courtroom of Magistrate Judy Latchman laughed heartily after a gold miner was fined for biting his girlfriend on the lip.
What was even more interesting is the reason 24-year-old Mark Gonsalves opted to bite the young woman. “I got a feeling she was cheating on me; that she had another man with me,” an unrepresented Gonsalves told the Magistrate.
Gonsalves was charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lorrian Hope, so as to cause her actual bodily harm on April 1, at Block E South Sophia.
He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of $40,000 or in default 14 days’ imprisonment.
Hope told the court that on the day in question; she was walking to work when Gonsalves attacked her. In the process, she said Gonsalves snatched her handbag and threw it into a nearby trench. According to Hope, a scuffle ensued and Gonsalves bit her on the lip.

More in this category

Sports

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Sep 20, 2016

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Read More
Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club express appreciation

Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club...

Sep 20, 2016

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return to the ring with convincing victory

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return...

Sep 20, 2016

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Sep 20, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves, Edwards and Tineisha reign supreme

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves,...

Sep 20, 2016

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15 in the world rankings

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15...

Sep 20, 2016

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage football title

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage...

Sep 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The Carvil Duncan affair

    Bharrat Jagdeo will say things that will make people laugh. But that derision comes from a limited group of people who... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch