Goldminer fined for biting spouse on lip

Almost everyone is aware that laughing is not allowed in a courtroom. It is considered inappropriate

behaviour.

But yesterday, persons seated in the courtroom of Magistrate Judy Latchman laughed heartily after a gold miner was fined for biting his girlfriend on the lip.

What was even more interesting is the reason 24-year-old Mark Gonsalves opted to bite the young woman. “I got a feeling she was cheating on me; that she had another man with me,” an unrepresented Gonsalves told the Magistrate.

Gonsalves was charged for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Lorrian Hope, so as to cause her actual bodily harm on April 1, at Block E South Sophia.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of $40,000 or in default 14 days’ imprisonment.

Hope told the court that on the day in question; she was walking to work when Gonsalves attacked her. In the process, she said Gonsalves snatched her handbag and threw it into a nearby trench. According to Hope, a scuffle ensued and Gonsalves bit her on the lip.