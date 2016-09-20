GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Plaisance edge Victoria Kings; Buxton United held by Mahaica Determinators

A solid team effort from the Plaisance Under-17 side saw them erasing a one goal deficit

to come out victorious over Victoria Kings when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association league continued on Sunday last at the Melanie ground, East Coast Demerara.

The day’s opening match produced a 1-1 draw between Buxton United which had taken the lead over Mahaica Determinators. Buxton got the go ahead goal from Kobe Durant with the match 20 minutes old and held that advantage for 40 minutes.

Mahaica were able to salvage an equal share of the points on the end of a productive period of dominance which was sealed when Ozelle Jacobs nudged in the all squaring goal in the 60th minute. The remaining half hour failed to produce anymore goals and both teams walked away with a point each.

Buxton’s winning ways was jerked as one week earlier they ran away 3-0 victors’ over Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club.

On the previous weekend also, Plaisance had to settle for an even share of the points against Ann’s Grove, while Victoria Kings were recipients of full points in their clash with BV

Triumph United.

On Sunday last however, Plasiance were in no mood to share points and despite falling behind 23 minutes into the match, were patient enough to absorb what the young Kings had to offer before striking back with two unanswered goals.

Kings jumped ahead with the lead when Kerwin Maxwell drilled a shot past the Plaisance goalkeeper in the 23rd minute. It was a lead which brought some positive and energized play from the Kings but that momentum lasted up until the 65th minute after which, it was all Plaisance.

Jaheem Hinds it was who drew them level in the 65th minute and 10 minutes later the winning strike was converted by Jermaine Thompson.