GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves, Edwards and Tineisha reign supreme

When the curtains came down on the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF)

Raw Nationals on Sunday last at the Critchlow Labour College, there stood many victors as many upsets were recorded even as seasoned competitors continued their winning ways.

Despite a late start due to technical glitches, the patient fans and supporters were eager to witness the strongmen and women take the platform showcasing their raw power and they were treated to an entertaining bout of squats, benchpresses and deadlifts.

Leading the medal charge after racking up the weights following the final deadlift was Vijai Rahim of Hardcore Barbell Club who rolled over his winning ways from the Equipped competition by capturing the Best Lifter Open Title with a total of 602.5kg and Wilks total of 482.722.

In the Junior and Sub Junior Category, Romario Gonsalves of Life Gym captured the Best Lifter Title with a total of 462.5kg and a Wilks total of 410.144 after out-lifting seven other challengers in the Open category with Sohail Hussain of Buddys Gym and Navendra Tamessar of Total Fitness being his closest rivals, totaling 432.5kg and 422.5kg respectively.

The Masters Division was dominated by a wounded yet dangerous veteran ‘Big’ John Edwards

of Space Gym who managed to overcome his biggest rival Farouk Abdool of Hardcore Gym following a massive 30kg increase in his final deadlift attempt of 272.5kg to finish with a total of 720kg and Wilks total of 418.89. This performance also earned Edwards the Gold medal in the Men’s 120kg Open class.

The Women’s Junior division was won by 17-year-old Tineisha Toney of Life Gym who made light work of her gym-mates Britney Mack (47.kg) and Nessa Bhagwandin (72kg) to capture the Best Lifter Title.

Toney finished with a total of 292.5kg and Wilks Total of 343.19; Mack and Bhagwandin were the winners in their respective weight classes. In the Women’s Open Division, Ms Toney maintained her dominance, brushing aside seven (7) other female lifters to secure the Best Lifter accolade.

Nadina Taharally was unstoppable in winning the Female Masters Division Best Lifter Title after narrowly missing the Open Best Lifter prize. Taharally ended with a total of 315kg and Wilks Total of 334.30 and this was enough to also give her the 72kg Open Female top spot.

Other notable performances were recorded by Errol “Rugged” Henry of Kingsrow Barbell Club who won the Masters II category after making his debut in Raw Powerlifting at the age of 59years.

Demetri Chan (74kg class), a 19-year-old representing Buddys Gym overcame seasoned competitor and national athlete Osmond Mack and Masters Lifter Deonarine Dutt to claim the 74kg Open Title after Mack failed to register a deadlift. Chan also dispatched Junior contender Johnny Seecharran to capture the Gold.

The GAPF wishes to thank its Sponsors Fitness Express, Buddy’s Gym and Trophy Stall and also wishes to apologize to its patrons for the delays in the presentation of the results.