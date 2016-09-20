Fire of unknown origin leaves 15 homeless

A family of15 are now contemplating their next move after a fire of still unknown origin, ravaged their two-storey wooden and concrete home at 114 Alexander street, Rampur Village, Corentyne.

According to reports, the fire started around 16:00 hours on Saturday last.

Owner of the home, 52-year-old Gloria Downer, told Kaieteur News that on the tragic day, she was in the lower flat of the home when she was alerted by her nephew who saw smoke emitting from a bedroom in the upper flat.

“He come and seh ‘aunty I see black smoke coming from upstairs’ and when I go up now to check, the entire upstairs in fire.”

The distraught woman said that she quickly gathered her children and existed the home while neighbours assisted in outing the blaze.

Downer, a housewife who also takes care of abandoned kids, disclosed that despite the efforts by the fire service to tame the blaze, nothing was saved.

“Everything burn. We ain’t get to save nothing. All we documents, money, clothes, shoes, everything gone. We ain’t get nothing but we lives.”

Gloria Downer who has been resident there for over 40 years estimated her losses at over $7 million.

Persons desirous of lending their assistance can contact Gloria Downer on cell phone number 602-3160.