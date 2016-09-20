Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire of unknown origin leaves 15 homeless

Sep 20, 2016 News 0

A family of15 are now contemplating their next move after a fire of still unknown origin, ravaged their two-storey wooden and concrete home at 114 Alexander street, Rampur Village, Corentyne.

Homeless: Gloria Downer (inset) and the remains of the home.

Homeless: Gloria Downer (inset) and the remains of the home.

According to reports, the fire started around 16:00 hours on Saturday last.
Owner of the home, 52-year-old Gloria Downer, told Kaieteur News that on the tragic day, she was in the lower flat of the home when she was alerted by her nephew who saw smoke emitting from a bedroom in the upper flat.
“He come and seh ‘aunty I see black smoke coming from upstairs’ and when I go up now to check, the entire upstairs in fire.”
The distraught woman said that she quickly gathered her children and existed the home while neighbours assisted in outing the blaze.
Downer, a housewife who also takes care of abandoned kids, disclosed that despite the efforts by the fire service to tame the blaze, nothing was saved.
“Everything burn. We ain’t get to save nothing. All we documents, money, clothes, shoes, everything gone. We ain’t get nothing but we lives.”
Gloria Downer who has been resident there for over 40 years estimated her losses at over $7 million.
Persons desirous of lending their assistance can contact Gloria Downer on cell phone number 602-3160.

More in this category

Sports

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Sep 20, 2016

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Read More
Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club express appreciation

Jumbo Jet Auto sales and Port Mourant Turf Club...

Sep 20, 2016

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return to the ring with convincing victory

Leon ‘Hurry Up’ Moore makes successful return...

Sep 20, 2016

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Suriname, Guyana meet on boxing collaboration

Sep 20, 2016

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves, Edwards and Tineisha reign supreme

GAPF Raw Nationals 2016…Rahim, Gonsalves,...

Sep 20, 2016

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15 in the world rankings

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15...

Sep 20, 2016

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage football title

Mabaruma thump Tabatinga to take male Heritage...

Sep 20, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The Carvil Duncan affair

    Bharrat Jagdeo will say things that will make people laugh. But that derision comes from a limited group of people who... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch