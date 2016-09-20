Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry rated among top 15 in the world rankings

Sep 20, 2016

He has chalked up a 20-5-1 record and has won numerous titles including the National Bantamweight crown. His latest accomplishment was a win over Nicaraguan, Jose Rios in late 2014 for the IBF Inter-Continental

Dharry may not be a devastating puncher yet he managed to send Miguel Robles sprawling on the canvass for a spectacular win.

bantamweight title.
Indeed, Elton ‘The Bully’ Dharry had boasted that he was of world class quality and vowed to one day win that coveted world title. Dharry’s journey to the top might have seemed long and arduous but he has recently seen a light at the end of the tunnel following an improved world ranking of number 14 in the bantamweight division of the International Boxing Federation (IBF).
The ratings are the latest of all of the world renowned (boxing) bodies with no other Guyanese fighter making the cut.
Lee Haskins is the champion of this division which also has such distinguished fighters in the top ten as Stuart Hall, Omar Narvaez, Takahiro Yamamoto, Emmanuel Rodriguez, Rodrigo Guerrero, Anselmo Moreno, Alexis Santiago, Ryan Farrag and Karim Guerfi. The three other fighters that precede Dharry are Zolani Tete, Saenganan Sithsaithong and Nikolai Potapov.
Dharry last fought at the Giftland Office Max Mall, Lilliendaal, in February this year and won an abbreviated decision over Venezuelan, Felix Machado. He subsequently returned to the United States to resume training and has not fought since. Kaieteur Sport attempted to contact Dharry for a comment and also for an update on his training activities but was unable to do so; we will keep trying.
Dharry is 30 years old and this would be a fitting period for him to clinch the highest accolade in the sport. He is not a devastating puncher but has managed to chalk up a 50% knockout ratio. His last loss was to Isander Beauchamp in September 2009 and since then Dharry has rattled off 17 wins on the trot.

