De back pay like honey to bee

When a man meet a woman he does talk nice things to she till she decide that he gun mek de perfect companion. From de point of view of de woman, she see a man who look like if he can’t harm a fly and he gun be de man to provide she comfort and security.

Dem does start to live nice till dem start to change. If de man stay nice and easy de woman does flex she wings. Not all of dem but some of dem because dem got others who does get protective. No fly can’t light pun de man.

De man is de one people got to frighten. He does really tek over de woman and would fight she and for she. Dem boys realize this when a man end up in court fuh biting he woman. He does wuk in de gold bush.

When dem boys hear de story dem suspect that de man use to send money and gold to he woman. He does come out once in a while. This time when he come out he get suspicious.

Dem boys seh that he underestimate how big a woman is. He end up biting she pun she lip because he couldn’t bit nowhere else. He was trying to mark de woman suh when anybody see her dem gun know that she got somebody.

De only thing is that de bite was so bad that de woman run to de police who charge de man. Dem boys believe that de police who write de charge was one of dem people who use to play wid de woman when she man in de bush.

And dem boys want to know if dem public servants gun refuse de pay increase. Is a tidy small piece and although de trade union seh that it reject de offer this is one time that de union and de members gun break ranks.

But is one thing dem boys worried about and is dem people who ain’t got no back pay to get. De people in de market ready to push up dem price. That back pay to de market vendors is like honey to bee.

Talk half and watch dem public servants and dem back pay.