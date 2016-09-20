Big win at the BEMC War Bonnet Enduro for Kingston VW/Metric Racing Team

Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, north of Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada – British
Empire Motor Club Inc. held its’ 62nd Annual Indian Summer Trophy race on Sunday, September 17, 2016. The 3 hour War Bonnet Indian Summer Enduro was contested on a wet, rainy and damp 3.957 kilometres Mosport Grand Prix track.
From the drop of the green flag to the wave of the checkered flag, it was 3 hours of rain. Canadian, Ian Madden, who also has a Caribbean background, said it was “A fantastic pit call and fuel stop and it’s a big win at the BEMC War Bonnet Enduro”. The Kingston Volkswagen/Metric Racing Team ran an impressive race from start to finish. Barbadian Legend, Mark Durant was unable to compete with teammate Ian Madden due to a shoulder injury but, this set-back was not going to stop # 106, Ian Madden who drove the VW Jetta the entire 3 hours solo all the way with consistent lap times to a class win in C-GT3 action with a 3rd overall finish in the 20 car field.
The overall winner in the biggest race of the Canadian Automobile Sports Club – Ontario Region race of the 7 event schedule – was #83, a Radical Canada entry of Daniel Earle/Gary Browne in a Radical SR3 completing a total of 91 laps with Ian Madden only 3 laps behind. This class win by “Gina” the VW Jetta is by far the biggest win of the season and 3rd win in as many races of the season for the Kingston VW/Metric Racing Team. Ian Madden has been very successful with many Race Wins, Class Championships and Overall Championships
over the years.
Other notable Caribbean-based drivers (in asterisk) in the field were:
4th overall, # 101, *Paul Taylor/Joe Chan in a Chevrolet Cobalt, C-GT4
13th overall, # 47, Michael Murillo/*Andrew Elliott in a Honda Prelude, E-GT4
Metric Racing has been building many successful race cars over the years and as always, there is a ‘new’ project car on its’ way so, they currently have for sale: “Greta”, multiple championship and race winner. Fast and reliable. 2007 Jetta ground up build from 800 km shell. 1.8 turbo, 6 speed Samsonas, Eurodyne, Moton, TT suspension front and rear and much more… Wheels and spares included. Inquiries to [email protected]
Metric Racing has been very successful with this ‘2007 VW Jetta name “Greta” this car has been very successful and is race ready to achieve more success with a new owner. “Driver Wanted”!
Sep 20, 2016Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday...
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Bharrat Jagdeo will say things that will make people laugh. But that derision comes from a limited group of people who... more
The governments of Guyana have a reputation for providing lame excuses for not paying public servants a decent wage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more