2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday

night last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Following are the full results:

Female 14-17 years – Kata Female 14-17 years – Kumite

1st Aliya Wong 1st Tashana Wong

2nd Loren Black 2nd Loren Black

3rd Tashana Wong 3rd Chelcia Benjamin

Male 14-17 years – Kata Male 14-17 years – Kumite -55 kg

1st Otho Harris 1st Avinash Ramgolam

2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Charles Benjamin

3rd Charles Benjamin

Male 14-17 years – Kumite -68 kg Male 14-17 years – Kumite 68+ kg

1st Otho Harris 1st Trevon Miller

2nd Jermaine Kendal 2nd Shemar Parkinson

3rd Mark Wong 3rd Storm Katchay

Female adult 18+ years – Kata Female adult 18+ years – Kumite

1st Nyota Rodrigues 1st Rebecca Wesley

2nd Oneika Ramsuchit 2nd Lizannie Mohamed

3rd Rebecca Wesley 3rd Kristine Ramkissoon

Male adult 18+ years – Kata Male adult 18+ years – Kumite -67 kg

1st Roger Peroune 1st Navindra Soodoo

2nd Shane Wilkinson 2nd Manzoor Ali

3rd Navindra Soodoo 3rd Sceon David

Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite -75 kg Male adult 18+ yrs – Kumite -84 kg

1st Rodwell Alleyne 1st Shaqueel Amin

2nd Roger Peroune 2nd Stowell Barry

3rd Shane Wilkinson 3rd Roland Fanfair

Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite 84+ kg

1st Dellon Hyman

2nd Keith Beaton

3rd Prince Roberts

Women Team Kata

1st Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo – Oneika Ramsuchit/Leah Shariff/Tulsidai Ramotar

2nd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana – Chelcia Benjamin/Rebecca Wesley/Kristine Ramkissoon

Men’s Team Kata Men’s Team Kumite

1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana 1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana

Randolph Singh/Shaqueel Amin/ Prince Roberts/Shaqueel Amin/Rollex Graham

Prince Roberts

2nd Guyana Karate College 2nd National Martial Arts Association

Kenric Cheeks/Navindra Soodoo/ Rodwell Alleyne/Dellon Hyman/Sceon David

Otho Harris

3rd National Martial Arts Association 3rd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana

Randolph Alleyne/Sceon David/ Shane Wilkinson/Keith Beaton/Roger Peroune

Dellon Hyman.