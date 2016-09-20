2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM
Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday
night last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Following are the full results:
Female 14-17 years – Kata Female 14-17 years – Kumite
1st Aliya Wong 1st Tashana Wong
2nd Loren Black 2nd Loren Black
3rd Tashana Wong 3rd Chelcia Benjamin
Male 14-17 years – Kata Male 14-17 years – Kumite -55 kg
1st Otho Harris 1st Avinash Ramgolam
2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Charles Benjamin
3rd Charles Benjamin
Male 14-17 years – Kumite -68 kg Male 14-17 years – Kumite 68+ kg
1st Otho Harris 1st Trevon Miller
2nd Jermaine Kendal 2nd Shemar Parkinson
3rd Mark Wong 3rd Storm Katchay
Female adult 18+ years – Kata Female adult 18+ years – Kumite
1st Nyota Rodrigues 1st Rebecca Wesley
2nd Oneika Ramsuchit 2nd Lizannie Mohamed
3rd Rebecca Wesley 3rd Kristine Ramkissoon
Male adult 18+ years – Kata Male adult 18+ years – Kumite -67 kg
1st Roger Peroune 1st Navindra Soodoo
2nd Shane Wilkinson 2nd Manzoor Ali
3rd Navindra Soodoo 3rd Sceon David
Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite -75 kg Male adult 18+ yrs – Kumite -84 kg
1st Rodwell Alleyne 1st Shaqueel Amin
2nd Roger Peroune 2nd Stowell Barry
3rd Shane Wilkinson 3rd Roland Fanfair
Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite 84+ kg
1st Dellon Hyman
2nd Keith Beaton
3rd Prince Roberts
Women Team Kata
1st Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo – Oneika Ramsuchit/Leah Shariff/Tulsidai Ramotar
2nd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana – Chelcia Benjamin/Rebecca Wesley/Kristine Ramkissoon
Men’s Team Kata Men’s Team Kumite
1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana 1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana
Randolph Singh/Shaqueel Amin/ Prince Roberts/Shaqueel Amin/Rollex Graham
Prince Roberts
2nd Guyana Karate College 2nd National Martial Arts Association
Kenric Cheeks/Navindra Soodoo/ Rodwell Alleyne/Dellon Hyman/Sceon David
Otho Harris
3rd National Martial Arts Association 3rd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
Randolph Alleyne/Sceon David/ Shane Wilkinson/Keith Beaton/Roger Peroune
Dellon Hyman.
