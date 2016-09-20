Latest update September 20th, 2016 12:55 AM

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

Following 10 hours of absorbing competition which tested the focus and discipline of competitors, the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) concluded its 2016 Senior National Karate Championships on Sunday

Successful participants of Guyana Karate Federation 2016 Senior National Championships display their medals.

night last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
Following are the full results:
Female 14-17 years – Kata                Female 14-17 years – Kumite           
1st Aliya Wong                                                            1st Tashana Wong
2nd Loren Black                                                        2nd Loren Black
3rd Tashana Wong                                                  3rd Chelcia Benjamin
Male 14-17 years – Kata                    Male 14-17 years – Kumite -55 kg   
1st Otho Harris                                                      1st Avinash Ramgolam
2nd Avinash Ramgolam                                   2nd Charles Benjamin
3rd Charles Benjamin
Male 14-17 years – Kumite -68 kg    Male 14-17 years – Kumite 68+ kg
1st Otho Harris                                                           1st Trevon Miller
2nd Jermaine Kendal                                            2nd Shemar Parkinson
3rd Mark Wong                                                        3rd Storm Katchay
Female adult 18+ years – Kata         Female adult 18+ years – Kumite    
1st Nyota Rodrigues                                            1st Rebecca Wesley
2nd Oneika Ramsuchit                                      2nd Lizannie Mohamed
3rd Rebecca Wesley                                           3rd Kristine Ramkissoon
Male adult 18+ years – Kata             Male adult 18+ years – Kumite -67 kg
1st Roger Peroune                                                 1st Navindra Soodoo
2nd Shane Wilkinson                                          2nd Manzoor Ali
3rd Navindra Soodoo                                         3rd Sceon David
Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite -75 kg  Male adult 18+ yrs – Kumite -84 kg
1st Rodwell Alleyne                                             1st Shaqueel Amin
2nd Roger Peroune                                             2nd Stowell Barry
3rd Shane Wilkinson                                          3rd Roland Fanfair
Male adult 18+yrs – Kumite 84+ kg
1st Dellon Hyman
2nd Keith Beaton
3rd Prince Roberts
Women Team Kata
1st Berbice Shotokan Karate Dojo – Oneika Ramsuchit/Leah Shariff/Tulsidai Ramotar
2nd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana – Chelcia Benjamin/Rebecca Wesley/Kristine Ramkissoon
Men’s Team Kata                              Men’s Team Kumite
1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana     1st Shotokan Karate-do of Guyana
Randolph Singh/Shaqueel Amin/        Prince Roberts/Shaqueel Amin/Rollex Graham
Prince Roberts
2nd Guyana Karate College                 2nd National Martial Arts Association
Kenric Cheeks/Navindra Soodoo/      Rodwell Alleyne/Dellon Hyman/Sceon David
Otho Harris
3rd National Martial Arts Association 3rd Association do Shotokan Karate – Guyana
Randolph Alleyne/Sceon David/        Shane Wilkinson/Keith Beaton/Roger Peroune
Dellon Hyman.

2016 Senior National Karate Championships a success

