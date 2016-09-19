Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women’s Developmental League… Paiwomak Warriors maul Snatchers; St. Ignatius trounce Shulinab

Sep 19, 2016 Sports 0

Ann John (right), Marissa Vanlong (center) and Julie Scipio - Paiwomak FC scorers.

Ann John (right), Marissa Vanlong (center)
and Julie Scipio – Paiwomak FC scorers.

The Guyana Football Federation Women’s Developmental League kicked of Saturday last in the Rupununi with a pair of matches and not four as was originally stated in a press release from the federation.
Matches that were slated for Linden did not come off on Saturday as was originally stated; the federation later stated they {Linden games}were going to be played yesterday in the Bauxite Mining Town. In the Rupununi on Saturday, Paiwomak Warriors were too good for Snatchers to handle as they ran away 5-0 winners on account of double-strikes each from Julie Scipio and Ann John. Snatchers stood solid in the first half but cracked up in the second as they buckled under relentless pressure from Paiwomak. The other goal was scored Murisa Vanlong.
Easing to an equally easy win was St. Ignatius which humbled Shulinab FC 4-0. Scoring for the winners were Sonia Griffith who blasted a hat-trick in the 3rd, 15th and 28th minute.
Sealing the deal in the 39th minute was Amanda Cabral in the 39th minute.

More in this category

Sports

Rosberg back on top after Singapore thriller

Rosberg back on top after Singapore thriller

Sep 19, 2016

SINGAPORE (Reuters) Germany’s Nico Rosberg celebrated his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton after a pole to flag win in Singapore on...
Read More
GCB Jaguars 3-day Franchise League… Four innings in two sessions at Tuschen

GCB Jaguars 3-day Franchise League… Four...

Sep 19, 2016

Local dragters confirm participation for Oct 2 Meet

Local dragters confirm participation for Oct 2...

Sep 19, 2016

Women’s Developmental League… Paiwomak Warriors maul Snatchers; St. Ignatius trounce Shulinab

Women’s Developmental League… Paiwomak...

Sep 19, 2016

ECD beat West Berbice by an innings and 20 runs

ECD beat West Berbice by an innings and 20 runs

Sep 19, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League… Kingston’s triple strike sink Buxton Stars; Gordon’s brace guide BA Paradise to victory

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Sep 19, 2016

Guendogan shines as Man City juggernaut rolls on

Guendogan shines as Man City juggernaut rolls on

Sep 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch