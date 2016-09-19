Women’s Developmental League… Paiwomak Warriors maul Snatchers; St. Ignatius trounce Shulinab

The Guyana Football Federation Women’s Developmental League kicked of Saturday last in the Rupununi with a pair of matches and not four as was originally stated in a press release from the federation.

Matches that were slated for Linden did not come off on Saturday as was originally stated; the federation later stated they {Linden games}were going to be played yesterday in the Bauxite Mining Town. In the Rupununi on Saturday, Paiwomak Warriors were too good for Snatchers to handle as they ran away 5-0 winners on account of double-strikes each from Julie Scipio and Ann John. Snatchers stood solid in the first half but cracked up in the second as they buckled under relentless pressure from Paiwomak. The other goal was scored Murisa Vanlong.

Easing to an equally easy win was St. Ignatius which humbled Shulinab FC 4-0. Scoring for the winners were Sonia Griffith who blasted a hat-trick in the 3rd, 15th and 28th minute.

Sealing the deal in the 39th minute was Amanda Cabral in the 39th minute.