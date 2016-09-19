Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Still no breakthrough in taxi driver’s murder probe

Even after a week of investigations, detectives have gotten no major breakthrough in their hunt for two gunmen who shot and killed Oswald Rambarran, a 007 taxi driver, last week Sunday, at King Edward Street, Albouystown.
This is according to a senior police official who told Kaieteur News on Saturday that the four individuals, who were taken into custody for questioning earlier this week, have since been released.
Rambarran, 42, also known as ‘Downs’ of Middle Road , LaPenitence was shot to the head by two gunmen on motorcycles after he was called by a resident in the area to deliver a meal at around 21:30hrs, while drinking with the Lot 139 King Edward Street, Albouystown resident and two other men, who fled the scene unharmed.

It is alleged that after dropping off the meal, Rambarran sat at a table outside the house with the resident and two others. They were reportedly drinking when two men rode up on motorcycles, drew guns and opened fire hitting Rambarran in the head.
The father of four died shortly at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Based on reports, in June 2008, Rambarran was remanded to prison on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. It was alleged that he escaped from the GPHC, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds. According to reports, Rambarran was shot during a high speed chase with police on mobile patrol after he and an accomplice were caught forcing a man into the trunk of a motorcar.

