Soyini Fraser is Miss Universe Guyana 2016

It was the ultimate battle of beauty, intellect and confidence. But in the end, it was 26-year-old Soyini Fraser who emerged as the winner of the Miss Guyana Universe Pageant 2016 on Saturday last at the Marriott Hotel.

With poise, elegance and years of pageant experience, Fraser outclassed her other 13 competitors.

Placing in the top five that evening were Rafieya Husain, Ariella Basdeo, Ashley John and Ayana Whitehead. They were all crowd favourites but it was the highly anticipated question and answer segment that everyone looked forward to. This aspect was hosted by Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Sherod Duncan and Television Personality, Allana Bose.

It was certainly this round that decided the fate of the beauty ambassadors.

During the final question segment, Fraser was asked why she should be given the opportunity to become Miss Universe Guyana 2016.

Fraser said that it would be a great honor to wear the Miss Universe Guyana 2016 crown, for not only will she be given an opportunity to represent her dear Guyana, but she will be given the opportunity to show young ladies all across the World what confidence and beauty really means.

“It means courage, determination and strength, regardless of what you face in life, to handle every situation with grace, poise and elegance so that you can show those around you that it is okay to exude confidence and beauty.”

In the end, Ayana Whitehead was pronounced the fourth runner up, Ashley John came in third and Ariella Basdeo placed second.

The last two contestants, Husain and Fraser walked to the front of the stage, faced each other and waited impatiently as the hosts took their time to announce the winner. Anticipation was building, the crowd was waiting and media zoomed in to capture the moment. Duncan then made the final announcement that everyone was waiting on.

“First runner up, Rafieya Husain, which means our Queen for this year’s Miss Universe Guyana Competition is Soyini Fraser.”

Tears welled up in Fraser’s eyes as the crown was being placed on her head.

In high spirits and quite pleased with her accomplishment, she walked the runway, waving elegantly at the audience.

Fraser will be representing Guyana at the international Miss Universe pageant which will be held on January 1, 2017 in the Philippines. There, she would compete against 50 delegates from around the world vying for one crown.

Awards were given to the contestants for various categories.

Ashley John for example, was designated as Miss Best in Elegance. She also won the People’s Choice Award. Fraser on the other hand received a prize for having the best talent in the competition.

Copping the title for Beautiful Heart was Ariella Basdeo.

One of the most sought after compliments in a pageant is the Miss Congeniality award. Malika Russell effortlessly dominated this category.

With her well toned physique, it was no surprise when the stunning Xamiera Kippins was dubbed the Fitness Model of the Pageant. The Best in Interview prize was presented to the articulate pageant veteran Rafieya Husain.

It was visible that the unsuccessful delegates were disappointed. But like cultured young women, they held their heads high and congratulated Fraser on her win.

The contestants shared the view that the entire competition was a “terrific learning experience”. Their advice to all the aspiring beauty ambassadors is to “stay focused, give it your all and most importantly, have fun.”

After interviewing a member of the audience, she said, “All in all, this competition was fierce and astonishing. It was also a learning experience to future models all over. Seeing these girls perform and show various acts of kindness was unbelievable. They lived up to the true meaning of being confidently beautiful.”

With proceedings of last Saturday’s event, Guyanese are surely awaiting for next year’s Miss Universe Guyana Competition and the new winner.