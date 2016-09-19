Robber suspected to be Guyanese among three killed by Suriname cops

By Ivan Cairo

After a failed robbery attempt Saturday night in the north of the Surinamese capital of Paramaribo, police here say they have shot and killed three of the suspected robbers. A fourth suspect who was also wounded was arrested.

The suspects were allegedly two Jamaicans, one Guyanese and one Surinamese national.

One of the slain men has been identified as a Surinamese convict who escaped from the Hazard Prison in Nickerie four years ago.

According to a police report, officers in the Geyersvlijt Police Bureau received information regarding an ongoing robbery at a supermarket in the Anamoestraat and dispatched a unit to investigate. The shopkeeper disclosed that four men, two wearing masks and armed with a shotgun and pistol, raided the supermarket and held him and his wife at gunpoint. While the bandits were tying their victims, the shopkeeper screamed for help and a neighbour came to their rescue.

The suspects fled with the loot and a security guard who at the time was passing by gave chase. The gunmen fired several shots at the guard but missed, while shattering the windshield of the guard’s car.

Eventually the robbers were cornered by police and during a shoot-out with the lawmen, three of them was killed at the scene.

Officers recovered a shotgun with the barrel and butt cut off and some of the stolen items.

Meanwhile in the aftermath at least three suspects were arrested, including two women one of whom was the partner of one of the dead men. Information indicates that the suspects were shot merely 30 yards from their home. When one of the women saw her husband’s body she became hysterical. This tipped off the police, who went to her home.

At the residence, police recovered several items which appeared to be loot from previous robberies.