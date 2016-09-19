Robber suspected to be Guyanese among three killed by Suriname cops

Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
By Ivan Cairo
After a failed robbery attempt Saturday night in the north of the Surinamese capital of Paramaribo, police here say they have shot and killed three of the suspected robbers. A fourth suspect who was also wounded was arrested.
The suspects were allegedly two Jamaicans, one Guyanese and one Surinamese national.
One of the slain men has been identified as a Surinamese convict who escaped from the Hazard Prison in Nickerie four years ago.
According to a police report, officers in the Geyersvlijt Police Bureau received information regarding an ongoing robbery at a supermarket in the Anamoestraat and dispatched a unit to investigate. The shopkeeper disclosed that four men, two wearing masks and armed with a shotgun and pistol, raided the supermarket and held him and his wife at gunpoint. While the bandits were tying their victims, the shopkeeper screamed for help and a neighbour came to their rescue.
The suspects fled with the loot and a security guard who at the time was passing by gave chase. The gunmen fired several shots at the guard but missed, while shattering the windshield of the guard’s car.
Eventually the robbers were cornered by police and during a shoot-out with the lawmen, three of them was killed at the scene.
Officers recovered a shotgun with the barrel and butt cut off and some of the stolen items.
Meanwhile in the aftermath at least three suspects were arrested, including two women one of whom was the partner of one of the dead men. Information indicates that the suspects were shot merely 30 yards from their home. When one of the women saw her husband’s body she became hysterical. This tipped off the police, who went to her home.
At the residence, police recovered several items which appeared to be loot from previous robberies.
Sep 18, 2016LONDON (Reuters) Manchester City maintained their imperious start to the season with a fifth straight victory on Saturday as Bournemouth were swept aside 4-0 to become the latest victims of Pep...
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
I walked over from the Magistrate Court to the eastern side of King Street where between, Charlotte and Croal Streets... more
The decision of the government to establish a tribunal to investigate whether the Chairman of the Public Service Commission,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more