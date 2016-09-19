Mom wants cops to re-open probe into son’s death in hotel pool

With police solving an impressive number of cold cases, the mother of Sadeek Juman is hoping that detectives take a second look at the mysterious death of her son in a hotel pool close to four years ago.

Sadeek Juman’s body was fished out of a pool at the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo on November 19, 2012, a few days shy of his twenty-first birthday.

He was clad only in swimming trunks, and his cell phone and other belongings were missing.

Juman had visited the area with friends the previous day, after visiting relatives. The mechanic was reportedly last seen alive at the poolside with a young woman and another friend.

It is alleged that the two friends later told detectives that they left the hotel before eight that night. The young woman allegedly later also claimed that she had spent the night at the hotel with a foreigner.

A postmortem would reveal that he died from drowning, compounded by blunt trauma.

But while the pool was near the hotel bar, and there were reportedly guests nearby, no one reported seeing anything unusual.

The hotel manager, Rabindra Bhola, had told Kaieteur News that his employees found Juman at around 04.00 hrs, some 24 hours after Juman was seen entering the hotel.

A taxi driver who knew Juman alleged that he left the poolside at 20.00 hrs and offered to give Juman a lift to his home. Juman reportedly said he was not ready to leave.

According to Juman’s mother, farida Juman, her son could not swim, and was in a shallow section of the pool, which enabled him to stand.

The family also showed Kaieteur News photographs, taken on the day he had visited the hotel, of Juman and friends in the pool. They also alleged that he had consumed no alcohol, and said friends took photographs of his drinking fruit juices.

Juman’s relatives alleged that they were told that the pool was checked at around 01.00 hrs on Monday, November 19, and there was no sign of a body in the pool. One relative also stated that the pool was in close proximity to the bar, and that a security camera was pointed towards the pool.

But a hotel official denied that there was any security camera pointed towards the pool back then.

He suggested that Juman’s body had sunk to the bottom of the pool, but the presence of other swimmers had caused the water to become ‘cloudy,’ thereby obscuring the body. He stated that the corpse floated to the surface the following day.

The official declined to comment further, while stating that the case is still under investigation.

Juman’s mother, Farida Juman, remains convinced that her son was the victim of foul play, and alleged that information that has been relayed to her confirms this. She said that police had twice questioned the young woman who was with her son at the poolside. However, she was never detained.

Mrs. Juman said that the young woman had once called her and indicated that she wanted to divulge something, but then terminated the call. She has since migrated.

But Mrs. Juman continues to check with the police about her son’s case, but appears to have run into the proverbial ‘brick wall.’

“They promise to look over the file and then they say that they can’t find the file. I got fed up. I went to (then former Home Affairs Minister) Rohee, and he told me that I need evidence.”

“I am glad if they can pick up my son’s case so I can have justice.”