Local dragters confirm participation for Oct 2 Meet

Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club October 2 Drag Race Meet should provide a fascinating duel between local dragsters, at the South Dakota Circuit.
This is the prediction of President of the Club Raj Boodhoo, who spoke with Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday, informing that most of the prominent dragsters locally had confirmed their participation following a Meeting with the entity last Friday.
According to Boodhoo, top dragsters such as the Daby siblings Rondel and Peter, Sanjay Persaud, Anand Ramchand and Shawn Persaud will be among the competitors for the season ending Meet, at the South Dakota Circuit. Boodhoo also spoke of the growing popularity of drag racing which according to him has been enjoying larger and larger turnout of fans and he anticipates another big crowd despite the unfortunate absence of the Surinamese. Notably, the Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is usually the star attraction among the machines on display, while Ramchand and Peter Day Mitsubishi Evolutions are also packed with raw speed.
Among the categories to be contested on the quarter-mile strip are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.
Sep 19, 2016SINGAPORE (Reuters) Germany’s Nico Rosberg celebrated his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton after a pole to flag win in Singapore on...
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
I walked over from the Magistrate Court to the eastern side of King Street where between, Charlotte and Croal Streets... more
The police use speed guns to determine whether motorists are breaching the speed limits. Public confidence in these... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more