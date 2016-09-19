Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

Local dragters confirm participation for Oct 2 Meet

Former champion Anand Ramchand poses with his accolades from a previous Meet.

Former champion
Anand Ramchand
poses with his accolades from a
previous Meet.

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club October 2 Drag Race Meet should provide a fascinating duel between local dragsters, at the South Dakota Circuit.
This is the prediction of President of the Club Raj Boodhoo, who spoke with Kaieteur Sport via telephone yesterday, informing that most of the prominent dragsters locally had confirmed their participation following a Meeting with the entity last Friday.
According to Boodhoo, top dragsters such as the Daby siblings Rondel and Peter, Sanjay Persaud, Anand Ramchand and Shawn Persaud will be among the competitors for the season ending Meet, at the South Dakota Circuit. Boodhoo also spoke of the growing popularity of drag racing which according to him has been enjoying larger and larger turnout of fans and he anticipates another big crowd despite the unfortunate absence of the Surinamese. Notably, the Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is usually the star attraction among the machines on display, while Ramchand and Peter Day Mitsubishi Evolutions are also packed with raw speed.
Among the categories to be contested on the quarter-mile strip are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.

