Gov’t says bidders can raise concerns with Bid Protest Committee

Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Government of Guyana has reaffirmed that any bidder who has concerns about the process of bidding to provide goods or services to the government, can file a complaint with the Bid Protest Committee.
This is according to information disseminated to the press from the office of the Prime Minister’s Director of Public communication Imran Khan.
The Bid Protest Committee (BPC) was established last June under regulations of the Public Procurement Act.
The BPC is chaired by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams and includes Archie Clifton and Ewart Adams.
According to the statement sent out yesterday, the government’s reaffirmation is in view of a concern being expressed to government by a manufacturer over the award of contract for the supply and delivery of boxed juice for national distribution to nursery schools in anticipation of the start of the current school term.
There commendation for the award of contract was made by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, which stated that all the technical and administrative requirements were satisfied by the winning bidder.
The recommendation was subsequently considered by Cabinet and a no objection was issued for the contract to be awarded accordingly.
“In this case Cabinet was advised that the lowest bidder was not recommended for the contract in view of continued issues with past performance dating back to 2012. Further, the second lowest did not meet a technical requirement of 25% natural juice content in each box after tests conducted by the Food and Drug Department,” the statement outlined
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board therefore recommended the third lowest bidder in view of that bidder having satisfied all technical and administrative requirements.
“The government once again reaffirms the right and implores any bidder which is dissatisfied with this or any government bidding process to pursue via the Bid Protest Committee.”
Sep 19, 2016SINGAPORE (Reuters) Germany’s Nico Rosberg celebrated his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton after a pole to flag win in Singapore on...
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 19, 2016
Sep 18, 2016
I walked over from the Magistrate Court to the eastern side of King Street where between, Charlotte and Croal Streets... more
The police use speed guns to determine whether motorists are breaching the speed limits. Public confidence in these... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few weeks, a trans-Atlantic war of words has been going on between the US Treasury... more
I was amazed at how easy it was for a group of people to bamboozle a government. In fact, the conditions were such that... more