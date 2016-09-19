GCB Jaguars 3-day Franchise League… Four innings in two sessions at Tuschen

By Sean Devers

In a rare occurrence, four innings were contested, including three declarations, in just two sessions at the Tuschen ground yesterday on the final day of the GCB three-day Franchise League between Upper Corentyne and West Demerara which ended in a draw.

After the two days and a session yesterday were washed due to the adverse weather, the game finally commenced after Lunch and West Demerara opted to bat on good track and slow outfield in sweltering heat. The hosts were given a firm foundation by Renaldo Rennie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

The two took the score to 71 before the left handed Chanderpaul, who hit a six off spinner Ian Hooper in his 65-ball 30, which lasted 135 minutes was adjudged caught off his left thigh, West Dem were well set to get at least two batting points. However, they lost seven for just 36 runs despite Rennie’s 39 from 77 balls with four fours and two sixes after sweeping Arif Chan for a couple of sixes.

When Rennie departed off Ivan at 83-4 and Ian Hooper bowled Reifer who had problems against the off-spinner, plans of getting batting points went out the window and they declared on 107-7 off 43 overs at Tea. Ivan (4-15) was supported by Hooper (2-36) and the hasty declaration was made in an effort to get some bowling points but a surprising move by Upper Corentyne who declared after just 1.4 overs after Raymon Reifer had reduced them to 10-2 to deny West Demerara any bowling points since 3-5 wickets would gain the bowling side a point. West Demerara, led by a blistering undefeated 45 decorated by five sixes and two fours from Reifer who dominated a 71-run first wicket stand with Chanderpaul (16) before Clinton Pestano removed two batsmen in quick succession prompting a second declaration with West Demerara on 73-2. Set 171-1 for an improbable win the Corentyne Franchise lost four wickets and ended on 53-4 when bad light stopped play 17:40hrs. Ivan was not out on 24, while 20 was made by Jason Sinclair, who kept wicket as National Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble played as a fielder.

The fifth round starts on Friday with U/C’tyne facing E’bo at Port Mourant, West Demerara playing G/Town at Bourda, E/Bank opposing W/B’ce at Everest and leaders L/C’tyne battling E/Coast at Albion.