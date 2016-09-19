Fourth Berbice triple murder suspect captured

Latest update September 19th, 2016 12:55 AM

After almost two months of undercover work, investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit yesterday tracked down the fourth suspect in the Black Bush Polder triple murder which occurred on July 22, last.
Acting on information, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s Eve Leary Head Office travelled to Springlands, Corentyne, where they took a boat and went into Duck Creek, a farmland area where people plant citrus and rear cattle.

The three murdered men

The suspect: Rakesh Karamchand

Once there, investigators spotted their target, 40-year-old Rakesh Karamchand as he worked on a plot of land.
The suspect did not give ranks a hard time in arresting him since he froze when he spotted the lawmen, who had traveled for hours to bring closure to this case.
The 40-year-old suspect is a cousin of Carlton Chetram, who, along with his 18-year-old son, Jairam Chetram and a worker, Tameshwar Jagmohan was charged in August, last with the murder of Pawan Chandradeo, Naresh Rooplall and Jaikarran Chandradeo.
The bullet-riddled bodies of the three men were found on July 22, in the Cookrite Backdam at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne. Karamchand, who worked with his cousin, has been on the run since.
Kaieteur News understands that the trio was gunned down during an accidental encounter with a group of men, who were preparing to cart off several drums of diesel from a farmer’s property.
Rakesh Karamchand will most likely be charged today.

