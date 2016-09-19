ECD beat West Berbice by an innings and 20 runs

Despite a courageous 91 from opener Leon Andrews, East Coast Demerara defeated West Berbice by an innings and 20 runs when the fourth round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league concluded yesterday.

Trailing by 177, West Berbice resumed their second innings on nine without loss and were bowled out for 166 one hour and five minutes after lunch at Enterprise. Off-spinner Vivian Albert afforded his team the breakthrough by uprooting the stumps of Avishkar Sewkarran for six with the score on 16.

However, Andrews and Brentnol Woolford took the score to 68 before Woolford was run out for 15. Albert then sent back Arthley Bailey without scoring before Kamesh Yadram had Sherwin McPherson caught for two leaving West Berbice at 71-4.

West Berbice then slipped into further trouble when Chanderpaul Hemraj bowled Andrew Dutchin for two, but in spite of wickets falling around him, Andrews played his shots bringing up his fifty before lunch and together with Kevin Jawahir saw their team to the break at 109-5.

Andrews continued to time the ball well and skillfully accumulated his runs on both sides of the pitch after the interval, mixing aggression with defence. But while he continued to frustrate his opponents, wickets fell at the other end – leg spinner Steven Sankar had Jawahir caught for 12 while Kamesh Yadram sent back Quacy McPherson (07) leaving the score at 132-7.

The left-handed Andrews swept Sankar for boundaries before lofting Albert and Yadram for sixes, but after seemingly well set for a century he played back to Sankar and was lbw for 91 after batting for 237 minutes, hitting six fours and three sixes off 156 balls.

Yadram then accounted for Quacy McPherson (07) and Keyron Fraser (11) before Hemraj sent back Brandon Bess (09) to seal victory for his team; Collis Butts remained unbeaten on three. Yadram claimed 3-23, while Hemraj had 2-13, Sankar 2-33 and Albert 2-37.

Scores: ECD 346 allout (Hemraj 81, Kamesh Yadram 53, Bhaskar Yadram 48, Collis Buts 6-98) beat West Berbice 160 allout (Sherwin Mc Pherson 39, Leon Andrews 30, Paul Wintz 4-24, Hemraj 3-22) and 166 all out (Leon Andrews 91, Kamesh Yadram 3-23, Hemraj 2-13, Sankar 2-33 and QAlbert 2-37) by an innings and 11 runs.