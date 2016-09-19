11 months after death of mom, newborn…Health Minister still to release findings to relatives

Almost a year after the deaths of 33-year-old Liloutie Ramlall and her baby, Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton is still to fulfill a promise he made to Ramlall’s family.

Ramlall died while delivering her baby via caesarean section at a private hospital on October 21, last and her baby died a few hours later.

Post mortem examinations performed on both bodies, revealed that Ramlall died from Hypovolemic shock and rupture of the spleen due to a Caesarean section while the baby died from respiratory distress.

Usually, the Ministry of Public Health and the Expert Committee investigates each maternal death.

A week after Ramlall and her baby died, Minister Norton had promised Ramlall’s relatives that he would provide them with the findings once the Expert Committee completes its investigation.

The probe usually takes three months.

The findings will give the woman’s relatives some form of closure.

Ramlall had been trying for 12 years to have a baby.

Contacted three months after he promised Ramlall’s relatives to release the findings, Dr. Norton stated that the investigation was at a standstill because the doctor who was heading the investigation was overseas.

He promised that the result will be out after a month.

The Minister was then contacted two months later to which he said that the file with the findings from the investigation was presented to him but he did not get a chance to look at it. He stressed that the file was on his desk.

He promised that he would have read the report and gave the details the following day. Eleven months later, and the relatives of Ramlall are still to be provided with the information into her death.

Parbattie Ramlall, the dead woman’s sister told Kaieteur News that the doctor who did the procedure on her sibling said that the baby was born from a ruptured placenta.

“He (the doctor) said that when he cut Liloutie (a ‘bikini incision’), he found a pool of blood. He said that he didn’t know where it was coming from but it wasn’t coming from below (the lower abdomen).”

She added that the medical practitioner said he managed to “get out” the baby and sutured her wound but the bleeding still did not stop.

“He said that they gave her four pints of blood and then they cut from her chest right down to her upper abdomen to see where the bleeding was coming from,” Ramlall explained.

She added that the doctor then told them that her sister was bleeding from her spleen.

The sister further revealed that her sister’s spleen was removed and she later suffered a cardiac arrest.

Liloutie Ramlall died at the private hospital around 18:45 hrs on October 21 while her son succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation a little after 09:00 hrs the following day.