Two killed, four injured after two-vehicle smash up at Mahaica

Two persons are now dead and four others injured following an accident involving two vehicles about 19:30hrs Friday evening on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead are Kelvin Cort, 26; and Jennifer Grant, 41. Cort was the driver of motor car PFF 6778 with five occupants. He was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when motor pickup GMM 426 which was travelling in the opposite direction suddenly swerved into the path of the car and collided with the front of the car.

Those injured are Jancey Grant, 18, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice; Sayol Thom, 38 and Mark Thom, 16, all of Liverpool Village Corentyne. They were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to reports, Cort and Grant died while receiving medical attention. The driver of the pickup is in police custody.