Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19…Aeron Jamaludeen captures 5-wicket haul for Scottsburg United

The first round of the TWINS (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA under-19 cricket competition bowled off

last Saturday with two matches.

At the Scottsburg ground, the home team defeated No. 72 All Stars by 134 runs. Scottsburg United batted first and were bowled out for 160 in 31 overs. Alex Burnett 44, Stefon Mangal 21 and Saif Ghannie 15 were the top scorers.

Bowling for No. 72 All Stars Taleshwar Baichan took 3 for 11 and received good support from Khameshwar Chaterpal, Sanjay Deochand and Gavin Chaterpal with 2 wickets each.

In reply No.72 All Stars were bundled out for a meager 26 runs from 11 overs. Extra top scored with 10. Doing the damage for Scottsburg was Aeron Jamaludeen taking 5 wickets for 2 runs off 2 overs and got good support from Rudy Jamaludeen with 3 wickets, while Stefon Mangal picked up 2.

At the No. 72 ground: No. 72 Cut and Load won by virtue of No. 64 fighting marines forfeiting the game after the game was severely interrupted by rain with only 7 overs bowled. No. 64 had reached 19 for 4. The UCCA has since launch an investigation into the matter since there was time for a reduced overs match. The match was awarded to No. 72 Cut and Load.